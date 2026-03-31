BKFC Mohegan Sun 3 Results and Photo Gallery

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship delivered a chaotic and unforgettable night of action at BKFC Fight Night: Mohegan Sun 3, as Parker Porter continued his surge through the heavyweight ranks with a gritty, come-from-behind stoppage of Haze “The Hooligan” Wilson in front of a sold-out Mohegan Sun Arena.

Porter, a New Britain native, was forced to dig deep early after being dropped, but the New England standout showed resilience and power in equal measure. Turning the tide over the ensuing rounds, Porter battered Wilson until the ringside physician halted the contest at the conclusion of the third frame. The victory pushed Porter to 4-0, all via stoppage, and further cemented his position as a legitimate threat in the promotion’s heavyweight division.

Following the bout, Porter made his intentions clear, calling for a shot at BKFC gold and promising to carry the banner for his region.

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In the co-main event, Pat Casey made a compelling case for contention in the middleweight division, dominating Zeb Vincent over five rounds. Casey scored four knockdowns across the bout, overwhelming Vincent en route to a lopsided unanimous decision on the scorecards. The Springfield product has now won three straight and appears poised for a step up in competition.

The night’s feature bout saw Rico DiSciullo announce himself as a rising star with a punishing performance against Elijah Harris. DiSciullo recorded seven knockdowns before finally securing the fifth-round stoppage, maintaining his perfect record with another emphatic finish. Never one to shy away from the spotlight, DiSciullo used his post-fight interview to call out reigning champion Kai Stewart.

Elsewhere on the card, Harry Gigliotti overcame early adversity to remain unbeaten, rallying from a first-round knockdown to stop Timmy Mason in the second. Gary Balletto Jr. mirrored that resilience, climbing off the canvas to finish Adam De Freitas in the middleweight division.

In a back-and-forth war, Alexandra Ballou and Taylor Dagner fought to a unanimous draw in their flyweight clash, with both fighters trading momentum in one of the evening’s bloodiest contests.

Heavyweight action continued to produce fireworks as Joe White needed just 34 seconds to hand Guilherme Viana his first loss, while Joseph Peters stayed perfect with a late third-round stoppage of Maurice Horne.

Josh Whiteside made a memorable promotional debut, overcoming two knockdowns to finish Isaiah Williams in the second round, and David Burke wasted no time in securing a 30-second knockout victory over David Sanchez.

Rounding out the card, Nadia Moreno impressed in her debut, earning a unanimous decision over Sophia Hayes in a competitive bantamweight bout.

In a rare move, BKFC President David Feldman announced that every fighter on the card would receive a performance bonus, a fitting reward for a night defined by action, grit, and nonstop finishes.

FULL RESULTS Parker Porter def. Haze Wilson by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 3, 2:00 Pat Casey def. Zeb Vincent by unanimous decision (50-41, 50-41, 49-42) Rico DiSciullo def. Elijah Harris by TKO. Round 5, 1:07 Harry Gigliotti def. Timmy Mason by TKO. Round 2, 0:47 Gary Balletto Jr. def. Adam De Freitas by TKO. Round 2, 1:46 Alexandra Ballou vs. Taylor Dagner ruled a unanimous draw (28-28 x 3) Joe White def. Guilherme Viana by TKO. Round 1, 0:34 Joseph Peters def. Maurice Horne by TKO. Round 3, 1:56 Joshua Whiteside def. Isaiah Williams by TKO. Round 2, 1:11 David Burke def. David Sanchez by KO. Round 1, 0:30 Nadia Moreno def. Sophia Hayes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)