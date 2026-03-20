BKFC 87: Stewart vs. Gaffie Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Friday, Mar. 20, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 87: Stewart vs. Gaffie, live from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The event features a featherweight title fight between Kai Stewart and Nico Gaffie.

The preliminary card airs live and free on BKFC TV starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on BKFC TV starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Mar. 19. Check below for full weigh-in results and above for a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Nick Vespe of BKFC.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Kai Stewart (144.8) vs. Nico Gaffie (144.4) – for the featherweight title

Leonardo Perdomo (253.2) vs. Rashad Coulter (256.4)

Bryan Duran (145.2) vs. Derek Perez (146)

Rosalinda Rodriguez (115.6) vs. Shelby Cannon (116)

Sabah Homasi (185.6) vs. Leonel Carrera (186)

Jeremy Smith (188.8) vs. Donald Sanchez (189.2)

AJ Rodriguez (134.4) vs. Roberto Armas (135.8)

Jancarlos Rivera (135.8) vs. Samuel Samples (141.4)

Chris Garcia (125.6) vs. Chancey Wilson (125.8)

Chino Blume (233) vs. Alex Davis (249.2)

Ernesto Suarez (134.8) vs. Victor Flor (135.6)