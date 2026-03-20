BKFC 87: Stewart vs. Gaffie Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

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Kai Stewart vs. Nico Gaffie (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Kai Stewart vs. Nico Gaffie (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Kai Stewart vs. Nico Gaffie (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Kai Stewart vs. Nico Gaffie (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Kai Stewart vs. Nico Gaffie (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Kai Stewart vs. Nico Gaffie (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Kai Stewart vs. Nico Gaffie (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Leonardo Perdomo vs. Rashad Coulter (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Leonardo Perdomo vs. Rashad Coulter (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Leonardo Perdomo vs. Rashad Coulter (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Leonardo Perdomo vs. Rashad Coulter (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Leonardo Perdomo vs. Rashad Coulter (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Bryan Duran vs. Derek Perez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Bryan Duran vs. Derek Perez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Bryan Duran vs. Derek Perez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Bryan Duran vs. Derek Perez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Bryan Duran vs. Derek Perez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Bryan Duran vs. Derek Perez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Rosalinda Rodriguez vs. Shelby Cannon (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Rosalinda Rodriguez vs. Shelby Cannon (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Rosalinda Rodriguez vs. Shelby Cannon (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Sabah Homasi vs. Leonel Carrera (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Sabah Homasi vs. Leonel Carrera (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Sabah Homasi vs. Leonel Carrera (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Sabah Homasi vs. Leonel Carrera (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jeremy Smith vs. Donald Sanchez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jeremy Smith vs. Donald Sanchez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jeremy Smith vs. Donald Sanchez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jeremy Smith vs. Donald Sanchez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
AJ Rodriguez vs. Roberto Armas (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
AJ Rodriguez vs. Roberto Armas (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
AJ Rodriguez vs. Roberto Armas (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jancarlos Rivera vs. Samuel Samples (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jancarlos Rivera vs. Samuel Samples (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jancarlos Rivera vs. Samuel Samples (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jancarlos Rivera vs. Samuel Samples (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Chris Garcia vs. Chancey Wilson (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Chris Garcia vs. Chancey Wilson (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Chris Garcia vs. Chancey Wilson (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Chris Garcia vs. Chancey Wilson (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Chino Blume vs. Alex Davis (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Chino Blume vs. Alex Davis (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Chino Blume vs. Alex Davis (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Chino Blume vs. Alex Davis (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ernesto Suarez vs. Victor Flor (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ernesto Suarez vs. Victor Flor (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ernesto Suarez vs. Victor Flor (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ernesto Suarez vs. Victor Flor (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
News

BKFC 87: Stewart vs. Gaffie Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Friday, Mar. 20, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 87: Stewart vs. Gaffie, live from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The event features a featherweight title fight between Kai Stewart and Nico Gaffie.

The preliminary card airs live and free on BKFC TV starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on BKFC TV starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Mar. 19. Check below for full weigh-in results and above for a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Nick Vespe of BKFC.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS
Kai Stewart (144.8) vs. Nico Gaffie (144.4) – for the featherweight title
Leonardo Perdomo (253.2) vs. Rashad Coulter (256.4)
Bryan Duran (145.2) vs. Derek Perez (146)
Rosalinda Rodriguez (115.6) vs. Shelby Cannon (116)
Sabah Homasi (185.6) vs. Leonel Carrera (186)
Jeremy Smith (188.8) vs. Donald Sanchez (189.2)
AJ Rodriguez (134.4) vs. Roberto Armas (135.8)
Jancarlos Rivera (135.8) vs. Samuel Samples (141.4)
Chris Garcia (125.6) vs. Chancey Wilson (125.8)
Chino Blume (233) vs. Alex Davis (249.2)
Ernesto Suarez (134.8) vs. Victor Flor (135.6)
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