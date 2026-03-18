Bare Knuckle Ice Wars Returns on May 14 in Edmonton

Bare Knuckle Ice Wars is wasting no time turning curiosity into momentum.

The upstart promotion, which blends the chaos of hockey fights with the structure of combat sports, will return to River Cree Resort and Casino on May 14, marking its latest push to establish a foothold in the Canadian market.

Promotion president Ian Heinisch made it clear the organization is leaning into what worked the first time.

Advertisement



“We’re thrilled to be back in Canada, this time on real ice with no gloves,” Heinisch said. “Our event last June in Edmonton was sold out in advance with fans standing and cheering throughout. Now we’re ready to bring the excitement back, bigger and better.”

That first Edmonton showing gave the promotion something invaluable: proof of concept. In a crowded combat sports landscape, Ice Wars is carving out a niche built on raw spectacle—minimal equipment, condensed rounds, and an environment that feels more like a rink brawl than a sanctioned fight card.

The promotion isn’t standing still, either. Matchmaker Jon Mirasty—a recognizable name to hockey fans and viewers of Shoresy—is actively working to deepen the roster with higher-profile additions ahead of May 14 and beyond. According to the promotion, several notable signings are expected in the coming weeks.

There’s also a clear emphasis on local integration. A partnership with the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers—which maintains a strong presence in the Edmonton area—will provide discounted access to union members, a move aimed at reinforcing community ties while driving ticket demand.

If the inaugural event is any indication, that strategy may pay off quickly. The promotion is already positioning the May card as another potential sellout.

From a rules standpoint, Ice Wars keeps things tight and aggressive. Bouts range from three to five rounds, each lasting just 90 seconds with one-minute breaks—an approach that all but guarantees a high pace. Two referees oversee the action, with one acting as the lead arbiter, while three judges score the fight as a whole if it reaches the final horn.

The scoring system prioritizes effective striking above all else, with aggressiveness and control serving as secondary factors only when needed. It’s a simplified framework designed to reward damage and forward pressure—fitting for a promotion built on intensity rather than nuance.

Weight classes span from lightweight (under 150 pounds) up to super heavyweight (over 250 pounds), and while fighters compete without gloves, they do wear traditional hockey jerseys and equipment—an aesthetic choice that reinforces the league’s hybrid identity.

For now, the full fight card remains under wraps, but the message is clear: Bare Knuckle Ice Wars isn’t treating Edmonton as a one-off stop. It’s a proving ground.

And if May 14 delivers anything close to the debut, it won’t take long for the promotion to find out just how far this concept can go.