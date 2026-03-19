Association of Boxing Commissions to Oversee UFC White House Event

In a move aimed at reinforcing oversight for a historic setting, the UFC has enlisted the Association of Boxing Commissions (ABC) as an independent advisor for its Jun. 14 event on the South Lawn of the White House – the first professional combat sports card ever staged at the venue.

Because the event takes place on federal property, the UFC is not required to operate under a state athletic commission. Instead, the promotion has turned to the ABC to help assemble a regulatory structure, including the selection of judges, referees, and inspectors.

ABC President Timothy Shipman said the UFC has committed to full compliance with established safety measures, including medical exams, bout licensing, and standard athlete protections.

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UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell and Senior Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs Marc Ratner will coordinate with the ABC on oversight. Ratner emphasized the promotion’s intent to apply its usual health and safety standards to the event.

The six-fight card is headlined by a lightweight title unification bout between champion Ilia Topuria and interim titleholder Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, Alex Pereira looks to win a title in a third weight class against former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

The event will stream live in the United States on Paramount+ at no additional cost to subscribers. Additional details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.