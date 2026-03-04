4th SENSHI Invitational Training Camp Underway Until Mar. 22

From Mar. 18–22, the coastal city of Varna, Bulgaria once again serves as a proving ground for elite strikers, as SENSHI hosts its fourth invitation-only international training camp – an intensive, tightly curated gathering aimed squarely at the sport’s heavier divisions.

14 fighters from seven countries – Germany, Italy, Romania, Serbia, Greece, Cameroon and Bulgaria – have been selected for the camp, which focuses exclusively on middleweight and heavyweight competitors (85+ kg). It’s a small room filled with big bodies and bigger expectations, where roster spots aren’t handed out – they’re earned.

Guiding the action are two of kickboxing’s most decorated figures: Ernesto Hoost and Semmy Schilt. Between them, the pair holds eight K-1 championships, along with a laundry list of titles across multiple disciplines. At the SENSHI Gym, their role is hands-on – less ceremonial, more instructional – passing along decades of top-tier experience to a group looking to sharpen its edge.

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The participant list features a mix of established names and rising heavyweights. Among them is SENSHI European champion Eduard Aleksanyan, along with Romanian standouts Marius Munteanu and Florin Ivanoaie. Serbia’s Nikola Stosic and Aleksandar Konovalov – both WAKO PRO world champions – add further depth, reinforcing the region’s reputation for producing durable, technically sound heavyweights.

The Bulgarian contingent includes Daniel Dinev, Kostadin Kardzhaliyski and Kristiyan Doychev, while additional international representation comes from Agon Bellaqa (Germany), Ludovico Toia (Italy), Alin Cimpan and Lucian Fatul (Romania), Alexandros Chrysochoidis (Greece), and Loic Njeya (Cameroon).

The structure is straightforward but demanding: eight training sessions spread across four days, blending sparring, drilling and tactical study. The emphasis leans heavily on physical strength, coordination and ring IQ – areas that often separate contenders from contenders who stick.

Hoost, long known as “Mr. Perfect,” and Schilt – whose résumé spans K-1, Pancrase and Kudo – bring a distinctly Dutch approach to the curriculum. It’s a system rooted in discipline, efficiency and controlled aggression, and it shows in the tempo of the sessions: high output, minimal wasted motion.

This marks the fourth iteration of SENSHI’s selective camp model, which continues to prioritize quality over quantity. 14 fighters. Four days. No passengers.

Beyond the individual development, the broader message is clear. With events like this, Bulgaria continues to solidify its place on the global combat sports map, while SENSHI positions itself not just as a promotion, but as a pipeline for high-level international talent.

For the fighters in attendance, it’s less about exposure and more about evolution. And in a division where margins are thin and consequences are heavy, that kind of refinement can make all the difference.