World Champ Kai Stewart to Face European Titleholder Nico Gaffie at BKFC 87 on Mar. 20

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to one of its most reliable stops on Friday, Mar. 20, as BKFC 87 heads to Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which will be headlined by undefeated BKFC featherweight world champion “King” Kai Stewart defending his title for the fifth time against unbeaten BKFC featherweight European champion Nico Gaffie.

The card marks BKFC’s 14th event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino venue and its first show at the venue for 2026.

“This is our 14th event at Hard Rock Live and we’re thrilled to return for our first show in 2026,” said BKFC founder and president David Feldman in a press release. “Kai Stewart is one of our most exciting, homegrown young stars who has been victorious in every fight. However, Nico Gaffie has impressively stopped all three of his opponents and presents a very tough challenge at BKFC-87. Two undefeated champions at the top of their game — this one will be fireworks from the opening bell.”

Feldman added that every prior BKFC event at Hard Rock Live has sold out.

The undefeated Stewart, a 25-year-old from Great Falls, Mont., has emerged as one of the promotion’s brightest homegrown talents. He impressed in his South Florida debut with a dominant decision over previously unbeaten Bryan Duran in Jun. 2024, then followed with wins over Jimmie Rivera in Nov. 2024 and Tommy Strydom in Dubai in Apr. 2025. He now looks to extend his reign with a fifth successful defense.

Also undefeated, Gaffie, a 29-year-old from Marbella, Spain, has yet to see the judges. He stopped Radek Stadler in his Oct. 2024 BKFC debut, knocked out Brandon Allen in Dubai in Apr. 2025 and most recently finished Jelle Zeegers in the first round in Rome last October to capture the BKFC featherweight European title.

The Mar. 20 main event pits two undefeated champions against one another — Stewart’s steady climb and title reign against Gaffie’s string of knockouts — in what has become one of BKFC’s most dependable sellout venues.