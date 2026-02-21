UFC Fight Night Results: Strickland Finishes Hernandez In Third

On Saturday, Feb. 21, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Hernandez, live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Tex. The event featured a battle between top middleweights Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez.

The event aired live on Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Sean Strickland def. Anthony Hernandez by TKO (knee to the body and punches). Round 3, 2:33

Uros Medic def. Geoff Neal by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:19

Melquizael Costa def. Dan Ige by TKO (spinning back kick). Round 1, 4:56

Serghei Spivac def. Ante Delija by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Jacobe Smith def. Josiah Harrell by KO (ground strikes). Round 1, 3:01

Michel Pereira def. Zach Reese by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Carlos Leal def. Chidi Njokuani by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Alibi Idiris def. Ode Osbourne by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Alden Coria def. Luis Gurule by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Joselyne Edwards def. Nora Cornolle by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:44

Punahele Soriano def. Ramiz Brahimaj by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani def. Philip Rowe by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jordan Leavitt def. Yadier Del Valle by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Carli Judice def. Juliana Miller by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)