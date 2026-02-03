UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs. Murphy Set for Return to London on Mar. 21

The UFC’s return to London is officially back on the calendar.

On Saturday, Mar. 21, the promotion returns to The O2 Arena with a featherweight headliner that carries divisional weight, as undefeated contender Movsar Evloev puts his No. 1 contender ranking on the line against surging Manchester standout Lerone Murphy in the UFC Fight Night main event.

Tickets for UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs. Murphy go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. GMT on Friday, Feb. 6, through AXS, with early access available to UFC Fight Club members on Feb. 4 and priority access for registered fans on Feb. 5.

Evloev continues to quietly assemble one of the most impressive unbeaten runs in the featherweight division. The Russian standout has rattled off nine consecutive Octagon victories, leaning on a suffocating grappling attack and relentless pace. Wins over Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen and Diego Lopes have firmly established Evloev as a title threat, even if the belt has remained just out of reach thus far.

Murphy finally gets his moment atop a UFC marquee on home soil. The Manchester native has yet to taste defeat across 11 UFC appearances and enters the bout riding a 10-fight winning streak. His momentum peaked at UFC 319 in Aug. 2025, where a highlight-reel knockout of Aaron Pico earned Knockout of the Year honors and cemented his status as a legitimate force at 145 pounds.

The London card is stacked with regional talent and intriguing matchups beyond the main event.

Liverpool’s Luke Riley returns after an emphatic knockout debut in Qatar, where he stopped Bogdan Grad and immediately announced his arrival. He’ll be tested by Houston’s Michael Aswell Jr., who brings pressure and versatility following a first-round win over Lucas Almeida.

London fan favorite Michael “Venom” Page is also set to compete, as he takes on welterweight Sam Patterson, who enters on a four-fight winning streak. At middleweight, Roman Dolidze meets British standout Christian Leroy Duncan in a bout with top-15 implications.

Elsewhere on the card, unbeaten featherweight Kurtis Campbell makes his promotional debut against fellow Dana White’s Contender Series alum Danny Silva, while Welsh lightweight Mason Jones squares off with undefeated French prospect Axel Sosa.

Local favorite Nathaniel Wood faces dangerous Belgian finisher Losene Keita, and heavyweights Mick Parkin and Mario Pinto collide in a matchup of power punchers.

The card also features bouts involving Melissa Mullins, Shem Rock, Louie Sutherland, Mantas Kondratavicius and a homecoming UFC debut for London’s Shanelle Dyer.

With an unbeaten main event, a deep supporting cast and a building full of UK talent, the UFC’s return to The O2 Arena looks primed to deliver another raucous London night and, potentially, shake up the featherweight title picture in the process.