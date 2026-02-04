The UFC Returns to Seattle on Mar. 28 with Israel Adesanya Facing Joe Pyfer

The UFC is heading back to the Pacific Northwest with a card that blends star power, stakes and a few well-placed pressure tests.

The promotion returns to Seattle, Wa. for the second straight year on Saturday, Mar. 28, with UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Pyfer set to take over Climate Pledge Arena. At the top of the bill, former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya makes his long-awaited return to face surging contender Joe Pyfer, while the co-main event features a pivotal flyweight rematch between Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber.

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Advertisement



For Adesanya, the matchup represents both a return and a reset. The former two-time UFC middleweight champion and Hall of Famer has not competed since losing the title, stepping away from the Octagon after a career defined by technical brilliance and signature performances. Victories over the likes of Anderson Silva, Robert Whittaker and Alex Pereira helped cement “The Last Stylebender” as one of the defining figures of his era.

Now ranked No. 6 at 185 pounds, Adesanya returns with the stated goal of resuming his climb and reminding the division that he remains very much part of the championship conversation. Standing across from him will be Joe Pyfer, the No. 14-ranked contender who has quietly turned momentum into opportunity.

Since earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, the Philadelphia native Pyfer has put together an impressive run, scoring notable wins over Kelvin Gastelum, Abus Magomedov and Marc-André Barriault. Powerful, confident and still early in his UFC tenure, Pyfer enters the biggest fight of his career with little to lose and everything to gain.

The co-main event sees one of the flyweight division’s most compelling rivalries resume.

Alexa Grasso, the first Mexican woman to capture UFC gold, looks to open her 2026 campaign with a statement. Grasso has built her reputation on grit, composure and timely execution, earning fan-favorite status through memorable performances against Valentina Shevchenko and Viviane Araújo. She also holds a prior victory over Maycee Barber and will look to reinforce her claim as a top contender at 125 pounds.

Barber, ranked No. 5, enters the rematch with momentum and motivation. Since her loss to Grasso earlier in her career, “The Future” has not dropped a fight, stringing together seven consecutive wins. That streak includes victories over Karine Silva, Amanda Ribas and former title challenger Katlyn Cerminara. Now more seasoned and surging, Barber heads to Seattle seeking redemption and a signature win to propel her toward a title shot.

Beyond the marquee bouts, the card is stacked with meaningful matchups across multiple divisions.

In the heavyweight ranks, No. 10 Marcin Tybura collides with No. 14 Valter Walker in a bout that could shift the lower end of the top 10. Washington native Chase Hooper returns home in a featherweight contest against Lance Gibson Jr., aiming to add another highlight-reel submission to his résumé.

Light heavyweights Navajo Stirling and Bruno Lopes square off in a battle of unbeaten momentum versus experience, while veteran Michael Chiesa looks to energize the local crowd when he faces Carlston Harris at welterweight.

The card also features undefeated Dana White’s Contender Series signee Mansur Abdul-Malik against Yousri Belgaroui, a ranked flyweight matchup between Casey O’Neill and Gabriella Fernandes, and a featherweight clash pitting Julian Erosa against Lerryan Douglas. Several promotional newcomers will also make their UFC debuts, including Road to UFC signee Zhu Kangjie and Contender Series standout Carol Foro.

Tickets for UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Pyfer go on sale Friday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com and ClimatePledgeArena.com, with presale opportunities available for UFC Fight Club members and newsletter subscribers earlier in the week.

With a former champion returning, contenders jockeying for position and a deep supporting cast, UFC’s return to Seattle promises a night with real consequences.