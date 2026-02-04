The Professional Fighters League Partners With China’s Migu Platform

The Professional Fighters League continues to press its global expansion forward, announcing a landmark media rights agreement with Migu, China’s largest sports content platform, that will bring PFL live events and original programming to fans across the region.

Under the multi-event deal, Migu will broadcast 24 PFL live events and shows, including access to original content and PFL archival programming. The partnership immediately places the PFL alongside some of the most recognizable properties in global sports, as Migu’s content portfolio already includes the Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup, NBA, UFC, English Premier League, LaLiga, and more.

The agreement kicks off in high-profile fashion on Feb. 7, 2026, with PFL Road to Dubai. Migu subscribers will be able to watch a marquee lightweight showdown as reigning PFL Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov squares off with 2025 Lightweight World Tournament winner Alfie Davis in a bout positioned to crown the true king of the division.

Beyond Road to Dubai, Migu will carry all 16 PFL global events in 2026, beginning with the season opener and continuing through stops in Madrid, Spain in March, followed by events in Pittsburgh and Chicago in the United States. In addition, eight international PFL events across the MENA region and Africa will also be available to subscribers, significantly widening the league’s global reach.

As part of the partnership, Migu will launch a dedicated PFL channel page featuring live broadcasts, localized content, frequent updates, interactive games, and a multi-angle viewing experience tailored to Chinese audiences. The move reflects Migu’s reputation for innovation in sports broadcasting, highlighted by ultra-high-definition live streams and AI-enhanced viewing experiences that have redefined coverage of major sporting events in China since the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“China is one of the most important growth markets for mixed martial arts, and our partnership with Migu represents a major step forward in bringing the Professional Fighters League’s world-class product to fans across the region,” said PFL CEO John Martin. “With Migu’s unmatched digital reach and innovation, we’re excited to showcase elite MMA talent and compelling storytelling to a rapidly growing and passionate fanbase in China. This collaboration underscores our commitment to expanding the global footprint of the PFL and the sport of MMA.”

Migu echoed that enthusiasm, emphasizing its goal of becoming a central hub for MMA fans in China.

“Migu is delighted to announce our partnership with the PFL,” a company representative said. “We are committed to building a home for all Chinese MMA fans, working together to broadcast the world’s top MMA events. We look forward to working with PFL to bring the highest-quality viewing experience to Chinese fans.”

With this agreement, the PFL takes another decisive step toward establishing itself as a truly global MMA organization, leveraging one of the world’s largest digital sports platforms to introduce its league format, elite athletes, and international events to a massive and rapidly growing audience.