Sergio Pettis vs. Mitch McKee to Headline PFL Chicago on Apr. 11

The Professional Fighters League heads back to the Windy City this spring with a bantamweight clash that could reshape its divisional hierarchy.

PFL returns to Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Saturday, Apr. 11, bringing with it a pivotal 135-pound main event between former Bellator MMA champion Sergio Pettis and unbeaten prospect Mitch McKee.

For Pettis, the bout represents more than just another headliner. The former Bellator bantamweight king returns to the cage fresh off a spectacular knockout of Magomed Magomedov last October, a performance that reasserted his relevance in a crowded 135-pound field. Fighting just a short trip south of his Milwaukee home base, “The Phenom” has an opportunity to string together statement victories and thrust himself squarely back into title contention.

Across from him stands McKee, an undefeated newcomer to the PFL banner looking to derail Pettis’ momentum. “Merciless” makes his promotional debut following a second-round TKO win under the Legacy Fighting Alliance umbrella and now jumps directly into the deep end against one of the sport’s most seasoned bantamweights. A win over Pettis would instantly legitimize McKee as a player in the division and inject new blood into the championship conversation.

The co-main event shifts to 185 pounds, where unbeaten Milwaukee middleweight Jordan Newman faces American Top Team’s Josh Silveira. Newman, a three-time NCAA Division III All-American wrestler, has methodically built an unblemished record behind suffocating grappling and steady improvement. Ranked No. 4, he now takes on the division’s seventh-ranked contender in a matchup that carries clear divisional stakes.

Silveira brings both pedigree and finishing instincts. A former LFA champion at light heavyweight and middleweight, he boasts an 80 percent finish rate and the kind of aggression that forces exchanges. Against a control-heavy wrestler in Newman, the stylistic contrast could determine which man ascends toward the top tier at 185 pounds.

Additional bouts for the Chicago card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The main card airs live in the United States on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes at 9 p.m. ET, with the early card streaming on the ESPN App beginning at 6 p.m. ET for subscribers to the ESPN Unlimited plan.

Pre-sale tickets are currently available to PFL newsletter subscribers, with general public sales opening Friday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.