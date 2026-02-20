Season 2 of PFL Africa to Kick Off in Pretoria, South Africa on Apr. 10

The Professional Fighters League will once again plant its flag on the African continent this spring.

On Friday, Apr. 10, 2026, Professional Fighters League launches Season 2 of PFL Africa from SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa. After a debut campaign that helped formalize the promotion’s footprint on the continent, PFL Africa returns with a deeper talent pool and athletes representing more than 10 African nations.

If the first season was proof of concept, the second appears designed to raise the stakes.

Headlining the card is a bantamweight showcase bout featuring inaugural PFL Africa champion Nkosi Ndebele against Italy’s Michele Clemente.

Ndebele enters the matchup as one of the faces of the promotion’s African expansion. “King” claimed bantamweight gold last year with a knockout of Boule Godogo in the PFL Africa Finals and has yet to taste defeat inside the PFL banner. Competing on home soil in Pretoria, the 5-foot-10 standout will enjoy both the physical advantages of a 75.5-inch reach and the emotional lift of a partisan crowd.

Throughout his career, Ndebele has shown a willingness to press the action, blending long-range striking with opportunistic grappling. His résumé includes both knockouts and submissions across multiple promotions, but it was his finishing ability under the PFL Africa spotlight that cemented his championship status. A showcase bout may not carry tournament ramifications, but the optics are significant: the standard-bearer for South African MMA defending his turf against international opposition.

Clemente arrives with momentum of his own. The 35-year-old Italian has rattled off four straight victories since 2022, including a submission win over Aleksandar Coti in Jun. 2024. His only professional defeat came via rear-naked choke in 2019, and since then he has displayed measured technical growth in both his striking setups and grappling transitions.

Where Ndebele thrives in chaos, Clemente often prefers calculated exchanges. That stylistic tension should give the main event its edge. For Ndebele, it’s about reinforcing his standing as the face of PFL Africa’s bantamweight division. For Clemente, it’s an opportunity to disrupt the narrative and announce himself on a rapidly expanding stage.

The co-main event shifts the spotlight to the heavyweights, as South Africa’s Justin Clarke meets Senegal’s Abdoulaye Kane. Clarke looks to rebound from a loss in the PFL Africa heavyweight final, aiming to reestablish momentum in front of a home crowd. Kane, meanwhile, brings knockout intentions and the possibility of a third consecutive stoppage victory.

Heavyweight fights rarely require additional selling points, and this one is no exception. Both men carry finishing power, and both have designs on becoming central figures in the division’s next chapter.

Beyond individual matchups, the promotion continues to position PFL Africa as more than a regional offshoot. “PFL Africa reflects the ambition, energy, and identity of the continent,” said Elias Schulze, General Manager of PFL Africa. “It’s more than MMA — it’s a fast-rising cultural platform built around Africa’s elite athletes, delivering world-class entertainment that extends far beyond the cage.”

Tope Lawani, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Helios Investment Partners, echoed that sentiment, citing the inaugural season as validation of the organization’s long-term strategy. Africa, he said, has already proven itself a powerhouse for mixed martial arts, and continued investment in infrastructure and athletes will only accelerate that growth.

Season 2 begins where the first left off — with expectation. In Pretoria, before a home crowd eager to see its champions defend their ground, PFL Africa steps back into the spotlight with something to prove and even more to build.