PFL Road to Dubai Weigh-In Results

On SAturday, Feb. 7, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL Road to Dubai, live from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The event features two title bouts.

The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 9 a.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Feb. 6. Check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Usman Nurmagomedov (155.0) vs. Alfie Davis (154.6) – for the lightweight title

Ramazan Kuramagomedov (170.0) vs. Shamil Musaev (169.6) – for the welterweight title

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (170.2) vs. Kendly St. Louis (171.0)

Jesus Pinedo (145.2) vs. Salamat Isbulaev (144.2)

Pouya Rahmani (250.2) vs. Karl Williams (256.5)

Amru Magomedov (155.6) vs. Kolton Englund (155.8)

Taylor Lapilus (135.6) vs. Kasum Kasumov (136.0)

Renat Khavalov (136.0) vs. Edgars Skrivers (135.2)

Amin Ayoub (155.2) vs. Makkasharip Zaynukov (155.9)

Denise Kielholtz (123.6) vs. Antonia Silvaneide (127.0)*

Luke Trainer (205.2) vs. Rob Wilkinson (204.6)

Khabib Nabiev (205.4) vs. Ahmed Sami (205.4)

Haider Khan (185.4) vs. Jhony Gregory (184.6)

* Fighter missed weight, forfeits 20% of purse