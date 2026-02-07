PFL Road to Dubai Results: Nurmagomedov, Kuramagomedov Walk Away with Gold

On SAturday, Feb. 7, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL Road to Dubai, live from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The event featured two title bouts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 9 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Usman Nurmagomedov def. Alfie Davis by technical submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 3, 4:41 – for the lightweight title

Ramazan Kuramagomedov def. Shamil Musaev by unanimous decision (48-46 x 3) – for the welterweight title

Abdoul Abdouraguimov def. Kendly St. Louis by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Salamat Isbulaev def. Jesus Pinedo by submission (strikes). Round 1, 4:57

Pouya Rahmani def. Karl Williams by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 3:41

Amru Magomedov def. Kolton England by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:37

Taylor Lapilus def. Kasum Kasumov by TKO (punches). Round 3, 0:47

Renat Khavalov def. Edgars Skrivers by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Amin Ayoub def. Makkasharip Zaynukov by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Denise Kielholtz def. Antonia Silvaneide by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Luke Trainer def. Rob Wilkinson by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 3:48

Khabib Nabiev def. Ahmed Sami by TKO (ground-and-pound). Round 2, 2:26

Jhony Gregory def. Haider Khan by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 1:18