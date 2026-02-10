ONE Fight Night 40’s Ben Tynan: Not a Quiet Miracle

Ben “Vanilla Thunder” Tynan laughs easily when you talk to him, the kind of laugh that carries the echo of a loud family dinner table. That part makes sense once you understand where he comes from.

Born in Canada, but raised primarily in Seattle, Tynan is the youngest of five siblings — three sisters and one brother. By his own telling, he’s something of a miracle.

“My mom had her tubes tied after my sister,” Tynan told Combat Press. “My dad had a dream that he met another son and woke up like, ‘We gotta reverse it.’ And sure enough, here I am.”

Tynan doesn’t tell the story with sentimentality. He tells it like a punchline. But it explains a lot about the heavyweight set to compete at ONE Fight Night 40 on Friday, Feb. 13. He’s not fueled by trauma or chaos. He’s fueled by joy, competition, and the simple belief that fighting is what he’s good at.

“I had the best childhood ever,” Tynan said. “A lot of fighters talk about how terrible their childhood was and how that’s what made them fighters. I’m like, bro, I loved my childhood.”

That childhood was loud, physical, and competitive — especially with his sisters.

“I didn’t really fight my brother much,” he said. “It was my sisters. Lauren and Leilani. They were tough. I’d be six or seven years old trying to summon all my strength, thinking I was a man, and they’d just launch me across the room.”

That might not sound like a combat sports origin story, but it worked.

From Seattle Streets to Farm-Boy Wrestling

Tynan dabbled in everything as a kid: soccer, basketball, karate. Wrestling, though, stuck.

“I always wanted to wrestle,” Tynan said. “Then in middle school, we did it in PE, and I was just tossing kids. I thought, ‘Oh, this is easy.’”

That confidence took a hit when his family moved from Seattle to Eastern Washington before high school.

“Seattle wrestling is kind of soft,” Tynan said bluntly. “You get to Eastern Washington and it’s all farm kids. Killers. Wrestling is life out there.”

Suddenly, the kid who dominated in middle school was getting thrown around.

“I remember thinking, ‘Damn, this is tough.’”

Tynan stuck with it anyway, wrestling through high school, junior college at Highline College, and eventually earning a scholarship to North Dakota State University, where he competed at the Division I level.

Fargo wasn’t exactly on his radar growing up.

“I remember watching the NCAA tournament and thinking, ‘That would be cool… but what the hell is in Minnesota?’” Tynan said, laughing. “Then I get a call from Roger Kish at NDSU, and next thing I know, I’m there.”

Tynan thrived in the Midwest, even overlapping with future NFL quarterback Carson Wentz during his time at NDSU.

“I remember thinking, ‘You want a picture with me? I run this school,’” Tynan joked. “Turns out, that photo might’ve been cool later.”

He graduated with a degree in history, which is a credential he openly admits has not paid the bills.

“I don’t use it for anything,” Tynan said. “But I have it.”

Wrestling Was the Base — Fighting Was the Goal

Tynan’s introduction to MMA wasn’t planned. It was organic.

While wrestling at Highline, UFC veteran Trevor Smith came into the wrestling room to get live rounds.

“He was tough as nails,” Tynan said. “Afterward, he invited me to train at Ring Demon.”

Tynan already messed around with grappling and submissions — fueled partly by instinct and partly by playing UFC video games — but that invitation planted the seed. The plan became clear: finish wrestling, then go all-in on MMA.

After graduating, Tynan moved in with his sister in Seattle, worked construction during the day, and trained at Ring Demon at night.

“Eight hours of work, then straight to the gym,” Tynan said. “Did that for years.”

The results came quickly. Tynan tore through the amateur ranks, collecting belts across the Pacific Northwest and even winning an amateur heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

“I had every amateur belt in Seattle,” Tynan said. “I was the man.”

Then came a torn pectoral muscle, surgery, and COVID.

Instead of stalling his career, it forced a decision.

Denver, Heavyweights, and a New Ceiling

Seattle had one problem: a lack of big bodies.

“I was sparring lightweights,” Tynan said. “That’s great for technique, but if you want to be the best, you train with the best.”

Denver became the answer.

Tynan joined the Elevation Fight Team during its peak, immersing himself in a room stacked with heavyweight talent. Even after Elevation dissolved as a formal fight team, the heavyweight core stayed together.

“We still train together,” Tynan said. “Big guy group chat, wrestling days, sparring. That didn’t go away.”

He made his professional debut in Colorado and wasted no time. Three fights in a year, three dominant wins.

Then everything slowed down.

The Frustration of Being Too Dangerous

Signed with Legacy Fighting Alliance, Tynan expected momentum. Instead, he found cancellations.

“Guys kept pulling out,” Tynan said. “Records matter. And fighting a D1 heavyweight wrestler is risky.”

While fans questioned the matchmaking, Tynan saw the reality.

“They were the only guys willing to sign,” Tynan said. “That’s the truth.”

He kept winning anyway.

Then, unexpectedly, ONE Championship called.

“It came out of the blue,” Tynan said. “But I was pumped. ONE is awesome. Travel, big stage, real fights.”

His first overseas experience was eye-opening — from navigating non-English-speaking convenience stores to adapting to long travel weeks — but the cage felt familiar.

Victories followed. Finishes came naturally.

Then came his first loss.

Lessons From a Loss

Against Kirill Grishenko, Tynan went the distance for the first time in his career, and he lost a decision.

“I don’t believe in ring rust,” Tynan said. “He had a good game plan.”

The frustration wasn’t the outcome, but the style.

“He wasn’t trying to finish me,” Tynan said. “He was holding me, stomping my foot, fighting for points. That took me a round to realize.”

By the third round, Tynan hunted the finish — and paid for it.

“That’s on me,” he said. “But it was a learning experience.”

And he didn’t want to sit with it long.

“I wanted to fight immediately,” Tynan said. “I had no damage. I needed revenge.”

That call finally came in December.

ONE Fight Night 40 and What Comes Next

Tynan faces Ryugo Takeuchi at ONE Fight Night 40, a matchup he welcomes.

“He brawls. He’s got power. He’s young,” Tynan said. “That’s perfect.”

Where the fight goes doesn’t matter.

“I’ll take him down and finish him there,” he said. “If he reacts to my takedowns, I’ll knock his head off. Whatever my heart desires.”

Now training primarily with UFC veteran and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Cody Donovan at High Altitude Martial Arts for grappling and veteran striker Justin Houghton at Pound 4 Pound Muay Thai for striking, Tynan feels like his skill set has finally caught up to his ambition.

“I’ve got the skills now,” he said. “I just want to show them off.”

As for Friday night?

“Your boy’s getting a finish,” Tynan said. “And the bonus.”

For Ben Tynan, the miracle child, the story isn’t about survival or hardship. It’s about momentum — and making sure it never slows again.