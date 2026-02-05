ONE Fight Night 40’s Adrian Lee: Ready to Make a Statement

For Adrian Lee, the past year hasn’t been about perfection. It’s been about perspective.

The lightweight prospect burst onto the MMA scene with three straight wins, each one reinforcing the idea that he might be something special. Then came Tye Ruotolo, and with that, the first real adversity of Lee’s young career. It was the kind of fight that forces a fighter to look inward, not away.

“It was definitely a big learning point for me,” Lee told Combat Press. “That was the first time I’d really felt adversity in a fight.”

Advertisement



Lee admits the moment challenged him. After cruising through his first three professional outings, he suddenly found himself in unfamiliar territory. The composure he normally carries didn’t fully show in the second round, and the result didn’t go his way. But the takeaway wasn’t discouragement – it was growth.

“I feel like I grew a lot from that fight,” Lee said. “I’m a much more complete MMA fighter now.”

That mindset has defined Lee’s approach ever since. There were no excuses attached to the loss, no fixation on external factors. Even against a physically imposing opponent with elite grappling credentials, Lee doesn’t point to size or strength as the deciding factors.

“I don’t think size played a role,” Lee said. “It was more about game plan and how the fight played out.”

If anything, the fight clarified what Lee needed next. He returned to Prodigy Training Center – his lifelong home gym – focused on refinement rather than reinvention. Every area of his game has been under the microscope, with an emphasis on closing gaps rather than chasing quick fixes.

“I’ve really been working on all areas,” Lee said. “Just tightening everything up.”

That commitment hasn’t wavered, even when he briefly stepped away from the grind. Over the holidays, Lee took a short trip to Banff, Canada, a rare pause in a routine that now revolves almost entirely around training.

“I feel like I practically live in the gym,” he said. “If I’m not there, I’m at home resting so I can train again.”

The time away didn’t dull his focus – it sharpened it. Now, Lee is days out from what he views as a crucial opportunity – not just another fight, but a chance to reassert who he is inside the lightweight division.

His upcoming opponent, Shozo Isojima, presents a familiar test. A pressure-heavy grinder with a Judo background, Isojima has built his record on control, persistence, and physicality. Lee respects that, but he also sees an opening.

“He’s well-rounded,” Lee said. “But I feel like this is a fight where I can show every area of my game.”

Lee enters the bout in noticeably different circumstances than his last outing. His weight is already on point, aided by his nutritionist that has removed much of that stress from fight week. The details -often overlooked early in a career – are now being treated with the seriousness of a seasoned professional.

Looking ahead, Lee isn’t chasing a specific name. His goal is activity – four fights in 2026 to build momentum and experience. A rematch with Ruoolo is something he believes will come naturally, if he continues to do his job.

“I want to get that loss back one day,” he said. “But right now, I’ll take whoever they give me.”

There’s a quiet confidence in that approach, one rooted in preparation rather than prediction. Lee understands where he stands and where he’s headed.

“This is my comeback fight,” Lee said. “I plan on making a statement.”

For Adrian Lee, the next chapter isn’t about erasing the past. It’s about proving what he’s learned from it, and showing that the most dangerous version of himself may still be ahead.