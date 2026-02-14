ONE Fight Night 40 Results: Hemetsberger, Carrillo Earn Titles

On Friday, Feb. 13, ONE Championship hosted ONE Fight Night 40: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger 2, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured two title fights.

The event aired live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kickboxing bout: Stella Hemetsberger def. Jackie Buntan by split decision – for the strawweight title

Muay Thai bout: Nico Carrillo def. Shadow Singha Mawynn by unanimous decision – for the interim featherweight title

MMA bout: Hu Yong def. Danny Kingad by TKO, Round 1, 4:50

MMA bout: Ben Tynan def. Ryugo Takeuchi by submission (arm-triangle choke), Round 1, 2:07

MMA bout: Adrian Lee def. Shozo Isojima by TKO. Round 1, 2:56

MMA bout: Lucas Gabriel def. Magomed Akaev by unanimous decision

Grappling bout: Fabricio Andrey def. Joao Pedro Bueno Mendes by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Jihin Radzuan def. Gabriela Fujimoto by TKO. Round 3, 3:36