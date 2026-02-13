ONE Fight Night 40: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger 2 Weigh-In Results and Video

On Friday, Feb. 13, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 40: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger 2, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features two title fights.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 9 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Feb. 12. Check below for full weigh-in results and video.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Kickboxing bout: Jackie Buntan (124.8) vs. Stella Hemetsberger (124.4) – for the strawweight title

Muay Thai bout: Shadow Singha Mawynn (154.0) vs. Nico Carrillo (154.6) – for the interim featherweight title

MMA bout: Danny Kingad (134.4) vs. Hu Yong (134.4)

MMA bout: Ben Tynan (254.6) vs. Ryugo Takeuchi (233.2)

MMA bout: Adrian Lee (169.6) vs. Shozo Isojima (169.6)

MMA bout: Lucas Gabriel (169.2) vs. Magomed Akaev (169.4)

Grappling bout: Fabricio Andrey (152.4) vs. Joao Mendes*

MMA bout: Jihin Radzuan (114.8) vs. Gabriela Fujimoto (113.4)

Muay Thai bout: Black Panther (134.0) vs. Diego Paez (134.6) * Fighter missed weight and hydration; bout will proceed at catchweight