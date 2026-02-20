OKTAGON 84 Results: Brito Wins Title With Epic Backfist

On Saturday, Feb. 14, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 84, live from the Ostravar Arena in Ostrava, Czechia. The main event this night was for the vacant OKTAGON welterweight title. The belt was shelved after champion ‘Dracula’ Ion Surdu missed weight for his title defense against Andrej Kalasnik in November. He won that fight, meaning the belt remained vacant.

Surdu was not given the chance to immediately contest for that belt again, though. Instead former champion Kaik Brito (who lost to Surdu by head kick in 2024) and Ronald Paradeiser were given that opportunity.

And it was Brito who would claim the belt, for the second time in his career, after he knocked out Paradeiser in the third round with a spinning backfist. The 28 year-old Brazilian vacated the title the first time he had it, so he could compete on Contender Series (where he lost to Oban Elliott). He’s 19-6 as a pro now.

In the co-main event David Kozma gave the Czech crowd plenty to cheer for as he took a unanimous decision over Jozef Wittner.

It was largely a disappointing night for Czechia, though. Jakub Batfalsky beat Eugen Black-Dell on the main card, by decision. But Czech fighters lost in all the other fights on the night.

The event aired live on Oktagon.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kaik Brito def. Ronald Paradeiser by KO (spinning backfist). Round 3, 1:18

David Korma def. Jozef Wittner by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Fedor Duric def. Tomáš Mudroch by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:15

Jakub Batfalsky def. Eugen Black-Dell by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Hafeni Nafuka def. Matěj Kuzník by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 4:54

František Fodor def. Jan Širokýby by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Brajan Przysiwek def. Jan Široký by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Endrit Brajshori def. Petr Bartoněk by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 0:56

Daniel Schordje def. Lukáš Závičák by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Oskar Staszczak def. Adam Havran by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)





Tibor Balázs

OKTAGON 84 Video Highlights

🌪️ SPINNING BACKFIST!



Kaik Brito 🇧🇷 with another one for the highlight reel last night at OKTAGON 84 to claim welterweight gold.



19 professional wins. 19 finishes. 16 by knockout. pic.twitter.com/rcTuU0bOUP — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) February 15, 2026

💗 KOZMA IS BACK IN THE GAME!



‘Pink Panther’ has got a lot of life left in him yet.



Event replay👇🏼

🔗 https://t.co/TVP7NaEp1x pic.twitter.com/TibGHmsvbp — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) February 15, 2026

🐍 Another submission!



Hafeni Nafuka 🇩🇪 displays what he is truly capable of, submitting Matěj Kuzník in round two #OKTAGON84



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/UvwkVB4VYj — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) February 14, 2026