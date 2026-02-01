OKTAGON 83 Results: Machaev Mauls Samsonidse to Claim Title

On Saturday, Jan. 31, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 83, live from the Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle in Stuttgart, Germany. The main event saw two men compete for the vacant OKTAGON featherweight title, That belt was vacated when Losene Keita signed with the UFC to fight Patricio Pitbull, only to then miss weight an get immediately cut.

Mochmaed Machaev and Niko Samsonidse were the men chosen to battle it out for Keita’s old belt and it was Machaev who ended up victorious. And it didn’t take very long. Machaev tore through Samsonidse to elicit a first round TKO. The win moved the Austrian based Machaev to 17-2. The loss dropped Germany’s own Samsonidse to 12-4.

In the co-main Alina Dalaslan continued to impress. The 25 year-old German went to 5-0 with a third round TKO over Karolina Sobek.

Also on the card Lazar Todev finished former UFC fighter Josh Parisian with brutal knees to the body while Parisian was on the ground. Further down the card Lucie Pudilová took a decision over fellow Invicta and UFC vet Katharina Lehner.

Popular German fighter Alexander Poppeck also got a win. He submitted Samuel Chavarria. Poppeck was replacing Frederic Vosgröne, in this bout, after the ‘Neanderthal’ suffered a shoulder injury.

The event aired live on Oktagon.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Mochamed Machaev def. Niko Samsonidse by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:47 – for featherweight title

Alina Dalaslan def. Karolina Sobek by TKO (punches). Round 3, 3:30

Lazar Todev def. Josh Parisian by TKO (knees). Round 2, 4:55

Emilio Quissua def. Jorick Montaganac by TKO (injury). Round 1, 1:43

Alexander Poppeck def. Samuel Chavarria by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:30

Arijan Topallaj def. Marco Elpidio by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Brian Manning def. Daniel Schwindt by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:59

Lucie Pudilová def. Katharina Lehner by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Dastan Amangeldy def. Wanderley Junior by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ahmad Halimson def. Jan Malach by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Harun Kurt def. Nathan Haywood by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28) Tibor Balázs

OKTAGON 83 Video Highlights

👑 AND NEW!



Mago Machaev 🇦🇹 stops Niko Samsonidse in the first round to claim the featherweight belt #OKTAGON83



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/CeG0Oe8Td7 — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) January 31, 2026

🫶🏻 Dalaslan is LEGIT!



The sky is the limit for our rising German superstar #OKTAGON83



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/XSqg9reZSm — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) January 31, 2026

⚠️ Injury ends the contest!



Emilio Quissua 🇩🇪 remains undefeated at light heavyweight as Jorick Montagnac injured his knee during the first round #OKTAGON83



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/rEuS9fRb2C — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) January 31, 2026