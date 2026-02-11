Nikola Joksović Puts Undefeated Record on the Line Against Luciano Palhano at BRAVE CF 104

There’s a different kind of tension when an undefeated record meets a veteran who has built his career on breaking them.

That clash headlines BRAVE CF 104 on Saturday, Feb. 14, at Aleksandar Nikolić Hall in Belgrade, Serbia, as Nikola Joksović returns home with everything to lose against Brazil’s Luciano Palhano.

Joksović (16-0) has been flawless to this point. The 31-year-old is a former FNC titleholder, who has made a habit of controlling fights with patience and precision. He rarely overextends and rarely lets opponents recover once he senses weakness. But, perfection grows heavier with each appearance.

“Records don’t win fights. Performances do,” Joksović told Cage Warriors. “I know what’s at stake. I’m ready for the toughest test of my career.”

Fighting at home brings energy, and expectation. Across from him stands a man who has seen it all before.

Palhano holds 20 wins, with 14 finishes, and has long been respected as one of Brazil’s more complete fighters. A Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, he thrives in scrambles and wild exchanges, capitalizing on small mistakes.

“I’ve fought fighters with hype, records, and crowds behind them,” Palhano said. “When the cage closes, none of that matters. Only who adapts, who stays calm, and who wants it more.”

Stylistically, it’s control versus chaos. Joksović prefers structure and measured aggression. Palhano welcomes unpredictability and transition-heavy battles.

For Joksović, a win reinforces his dominance and preserves his unblemished record in front of a home crowd. For Palhano, it’s a chance to derail one of Europe’s rising names and prove that experience still carries weight.

When the cage door closes in Belgrade, the narrative will be simple: 16-0 against a veteran who won’t back down. Only one leaves with momentum intact.