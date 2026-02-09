LFA 226 Results and Video: Kropschot Submits Allakhverdiev, Wins Title

On Friday, February 6, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 226 live from F & M Bank Arena in Clarksville, TN. The main event saw the LFA middleweight title on the line with recently crowned champ David Allakhverdiev meeting his first challenger, Joseph Kropschot.

Allakhverdiev won this title only in August, KO’ing John Moore in about a minute. But his title reign wouldn’t last long. On Friday is was submitted in the second round. That makes Kropschot the twelfth middleweight champ in LFA history.

In the co-main event Dedrek Sanders put away Nikolay Kiosse with some brutal knees to the body. Elsewhere on the card there were loads of submissions. Among those were Bellator veteran Mackenzie Stiller tapping Kendra McIntyre with a scarf hold armlock and a number of triangle chokes.

The event aired live on VICE TV starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Joseph Kropschot def. David Allakhverdiev by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 3:24 – for middleweight championship

Dedrek Sanders def. Nikolay Kiosse by TKO (knees). Round 3, 0:28

Mackenzie Stiller def. Kendra McIntrye by submission (scarf hold armlock). Round 1, 1:48

Charlie Cleveland def. Ben Wunder by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:03

Zayne Havener def. Travon Eller by submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 3:23

Bryce Woerner def. Randy Rivera-Santiago by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:36

Johnathan Waid def. Lane Roe by submission (armbar). Round 1, 1:02

Alexander Schenk def. Carter Beekman by submission (standing rear naked choke). Round 2, 4:50

Blake Mitchell def. Nathan George by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:15

Briven Sullivan def. Cody Noel by submission (triangle choke). Round 3, 4:51

Shamar Perez def. Trevor Grice by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Drake Patterson def. Josh Ward by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 2:41

Garret Gean def. Randy Shores Jr. by submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 1:15

LFA 226 Video Highlights