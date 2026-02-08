K-1 WORLD GP 2026 -90kg World Tournament Results: Achterberg Wins; Two Defend; Satomi, Rodriguez Score Gold

On Sunday, Feb. 8, the K-1 Japan Group hosted K-1 WORLD GP 2026 -90kg World Tournament, live from the Yoyogi National Stadium 2nd Gymnasium in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan. The event featured five title bouts, in addition to the -90kg World Tournament.

The event aired live on ABEMA starting at 12 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Lukas Achterberg def. Nikita Kozlov by KO (leg kick). Round 1, 2:19 – K-1 -90kg World Tournament final

Akihiro Kaneko vs. Rui Okubo ruled no contest (Okubo won decision, but missed weight) – for the K-1 super bantamweight title

Yuzuki Satomi def. Hirotaka Asahisa by ext. round unanimous decision (10-9 x 3) – for the vacant K-1 lightweight title

Claudio Istrate def. Thiatou Yoff by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:33

Nikita Kozlov def. Ibrahim El Bouni by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26) – K-1 -90kg World Tournament semifinals

Lukas Achterberg def. Bogdan Stoica by TKO (two knockdowns). Round 1, 1:50 – K-1 -90kg World Tournament semifinals

Dengue Silva def. Kacper Muszyński by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:48

Alfousseynou Kamara def. Bassó Pires by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:15

Nikita Kozlov def. Aslan Koshiyev by ext. round unanimous decision (10-9 x 3) – K-1 -90kg World Tournament quarterfinals

Ibrahim El Bouni def. Marco Antonio by unanimous decision (29-25 x 3) – K-1 -90kg World Tournament quarterfinals

Bogdan Stoica def. Mattia Faraoniby KO (punch). Round 2, 2:41 – K-1 -90kg World Tournament quarterfinals

Lukas Achterberg def. Mahmoud Sattari by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:51 – K-1 -90kg World Tournament quarterfinals

Akira Junior def. Gunther Kalunda Ngunza by disqualification (illegal punch) – K-1 -90kg World Tournament reserve bout

Issei Ishii def. Zhang Jinhui by unanimous decision (30-29 x 3) – for the K-1 bantamweight title

Veronica Rodriguez def. Kira Matsutani by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-28, 29-28) – for the K-1 women’s atomweight title

Saho Yoshino def. Sofia Tsolakidou by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-28, 30-27) – for the K-1 women’s flyweight title

Yuta Matsuyama def. Chihiro Nakajima by unanimous decision (30-29 x 3)

Kiyomitsu Nagasawa def. Yuma Saikyo by KO (body punches). Round 1, 1:46

Futa Hashimoto def. Koji Ikeda by majority decision (30-29, 29-29, 30-29)

Eiki Kurata def. Ryunosuke Saito by split decision (30-29, 29-30, 30-29)

Sora Amemiya def. Mateus Sagae by KO (leg kicks). Round 2, 3:00

Musashi Kotani def. Ryuya Fujihira by majority decision (30-28, 29-29, 30-28)