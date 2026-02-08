K-1 WORLD GP 2026 -90kg World Tournament Results: Achterberg Wins; Two Defend; Satomi, Rodriguez Score Gold

On Sunday, Feb. 8, the K-1 Japan Group hosted K-1 WORLD GP 2026 -90kg World Tournament, live from the Yoyogi National Stadium 2nd Gymnasium in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan. The event featured five title bouts, in addition to the -90kg World Tournament.
The event aired live on ABEMA starting at 12 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Lukas Achterberg def. Nikita Kozlov by KO (leg kick). Round 1, 2:19 – K-1 -90kg World Tournament final
Akihiro Kaneko vs. Rui Okubo ruled no contest (Okubo won decision, but missed weight) – for the K-1 super bantamweight title
Yuzuki Satomi def. Hirotaka Asahisa by ext. round unanimous decision (10-9 x 3) – for the vacant K-1 lightweight title
Claudio Istrate def. Thiatou Yoff by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:33
Nikita Kozlov def. Ibrahim El Bouni by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26) – K-1 -90kg World Tournament semifinals
Lukas Achterberg def. Bogdan Stoica by TKO (two knockdowns). Round 1, 1:50 – K-1 -90kg World Tournament semifinals
Dengue Silva def. Kacper Muszyński by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:48
Alfousseynou Kamara def. Bassó Pires by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:15
Nikita Kozlov def. Aslan Koshiyev by ext. round unanimous decision (10-9 x 3) – K-1 -90kg World Tournament quarterfinals
Ibrahim El Bouni def. Marco Antonio by unanimous decision (29-25 x 3) – K-1 -90kg World Tournament quarterfinals
Bogdan Stoica def. Mattia Faraoniby KO (punch). Round 2, 2:41 – K-1 -90kg World Tournament quarterfinals
Lukas Achterberg def. Mahmoud Sattari by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:51 – K-1 -90kg World Tournament quarterfinals
Akira Junior def. Gunther Kalunda Ngunza by disqualification (illegal punch) – K-1 -90kg World Tournament reserve bout
Issei Ishii def. Zhang Jinhui by unanimous decision (30-29 x 3) – for the K-1 bantamweight title
Veronica Rodriguez def. Kira Matsutani by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-28, 29-28) – for the K-1 women’s atomweight title
Saho Yoshino def. Sofia Tsolakidou by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-28, 30-27) – for the K-1 women’s flyweight title
Yuta Matsuyama def. Chihiro Nakajima by unanimous decision (30-29 x 3)
Kiyomitsu Nagasawa def. Yuma Saikyo by KO (body punches). Round 1, 1:46
Futa Hashimoto def. Koji Ikeda by majority decision (30-29, 29-29, 30-29)
Eiki Kurata def. Ryunosuke Saito by split decision (30-29, 29-30, 30-29)
Sora Amemiya def. Mateus Sagae by KO (leg kicks). Round 2, 3:00
Musashi Kotani def. Ryuya Fujihira by majority decision (30-28, 29-29, 30-28)
Akihiro Kaneko vs. Rui Okubo ruled no contest (Okubo won decision, but missed weight) – for the K-1 super bantamweight title
Yuzuki Satomi def. Hirotaka Asahisa by ext. round unanimous decision (10-9 x 3) – for the vacant K-1 lightweight title
Claudio Istrate def. Thiatou Yoff by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:33
Nikita Kozlov def. Ibrahim El Bouni by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26) – K-1 -90kg World Tournament semifinals
Lukas Achterberg def. Bogdan Stoica by TKO (two knockdowns). Round 1, 1:50 – K-1 -90kg World Tournament semifinals
Dengue Silva def. Kacper Muszyński by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:48
Alfousseynou Kamara def. Bassó Pires by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:15
Nikita Kozlov def. Aslan Koshiyev by ext. round unanimous decision (10-9 x 3) – K-1 -90kg World Tournament quarterfinals
Ibrahim El Bouni def. Marco Antonio by unanimous decision (29-25 x 3) – K-1 -90kg World Tournament quarterfinals
Bogdan Stoica def. Mattia Faraoniby KO (punch). Round 2, 2:41 – K-1 -90kg World Tournament quarterfinals
Lukas Achterberg def. Mahmoud Sattari by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:51 – K-1 -90kg World Tournament quarterfinals
Akira Junior def. Gunther Kalunda Ngunza by disqualification (illegal punch) – K-1 -90kg World Tournament reserve bout
Issei Ishii def. Zhang Jinhui by unanimous decision (30-29 x 3) – for the K-1 bantamweight title
Veronica Rodriguez def. Kira Matsutani by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-28, 29-28) – for the K-1 women’s atomweight title
Saho Yoshino def. Sofia Tsolakidou by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-28, 30-27) – for the K-1 women’s flyweight title
Yuta Matsuyama def. Chihiro Nakajima by unanimous decision (30-29 x 3)
Kiyomitsu Nagasawa def. Yuma Saikyo by KO (body punches). Round 1, 1:46
Futa Hashimoto def. Koji Ikeda by majority decision (30-29, 29-29, 30-29)
Eiki Kurata def. Ryunosuke Saito by split decision (30-29, 29-30, 30-29)
Sora Amemiya def. Mateus Sagae by KO (leg kicks). Round 2, 3:00
Musashi Kotani def. Ryuya Fujihira by majority decision (30-28, 29-29, 30-28)