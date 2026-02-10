K-1 Announces Global Exansion for the K-1 World MAX –70kg Tournament in 2026

K-1 is bringing its most iconic division back to center stage — and doing so on a truly global scale.

At the official weigh-in for the K-1 WORLD GP 2026 –90kg World Championship Tournament , K-1 Producer Genki Sudo announced the return of the K-1 World MAX –70kg World Championship Tournament for 2026. This year’s edition will feature the most demanding format in the tournament’s history, with qualifying events staged across eight countries before culminating in Japan.

The 2026 K-1 World MAX will unfold through a multi-stage global qualification system, marking the first time K-1 has formally partnered with international promoters to host official qualifying tournaments outside Japan. Fighters will advance from regional tournaments to the FINAL16 in Tokyo, before the field is narrowed further in a year-end championship event.

Qualifying tournaments are scheduled to take place in Rome (Italy), the Canary Islands (Spain), Athens (Greece), Melbourne (Australia), Bucharest (Romania), São Paulo (Brazil), Yekaterinburg (Russia), and Utrecht (Netherlands).

Romania, Brazil, Russia, and the Netherlands will each host eight-man, one-day tournaments, with the winners advancing directly toward the FINAL16. Italy, Spain, Greece, and Australia will host four-man, one-day tournaments, with those winners moving on to the World Qualification Finals on Jul. 20 at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall B. The matchups will pit Italy against Spain and Greece against Australia, with the two winners claiming the final spots in the FINAL16.

In total, six fighters from the global qualifying circuit will join 10 nationally selected representatives in the FINAL16, scheduled for Sep. 12 at Yoyogi National Gymnasium No. 2. The eight fighters who advance will then compete in the K-1 World MAX 2026 –70kg World Championship Tournament Final on Dec. 29 at Yokohama BUNTAI, where the world title will be decided in a one-day tournament.

Speaking on the expanded structure, Sudo emphasized the international scope of the project.

“The top fighters who advance from each qualifying tournament will take part in the K-1 WORLD MAX Final Tournament at the end of the year,” Sudo said. “This year’s WORLD MAX is a tournament where the world takes center stage.”

K-1 also confirmed that the –90kg cruiserweight division will adopt a similar global qualification format, with its championship final scheduled for Feb. 2027.

International promoters involved in the qualification process echoed that sentiment. WAKO Spain’s Ana Sordo announced that the Canary Islands event will take place on May 16, expressing excitement at welcoming fans to a K-1 MAX showcase. In Romania, Dynamite Fighting Show promoter Alin Hui highlighted the significance of hosting an eight-man tournament in Bucharest on Apr. 3, calling the partnership a personal honor and a pathway for Eastern European talent to reach Japan.

Additional messages were delivered via video from Australia’s George Longinidis of IRON LION Promotions, who welcomed K-1’s return to Australia, and from Greece’s George Harkidis and Babis Papadopoulos of Spartan’s Night, who described the collaboration as an honor with the world’s premier kickboxing organization.

With its expanded qualification system and renewed emphasis on international collaboration, K-1’s 2026 World MAX aims to reassert its legacy — not just as a Japanese institution, but as a truly global proving ground for the sport’s elite at 70 kilograms.