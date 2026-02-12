Gable Steveson Back in the Cage at Mexico Fight League 3 on Feb. 19

Gable Steveson’s MMA venture continues on Feb. 19.

The Olympic gold medalist will headline Mexico Fight League 3 at the Showcenter Complex in Monterrey, Mexico, when he meets veteran Hugo Lezama in a heavyweight main event streaming live and free on MFL’s YouTube channel.

Steveson entered mixed martial arts with rare credentials — Olympic gold, multiple NCAA Division I and Big Ten titles and a stint in WWE. Two wins into his professional run, the 25-year-old now faces what appears to be his toughest test to date.

Lezama, known as “Pandemonium,” brings 14 professional bouts and an 82-percent finishing rate into the matchup. A decade-long veteran, he has won four of his past five fights — all by stoppage — and represents a clear step-up in experience.

“I am excited to continue my MMA journey at Mexico Fight League 3,” Steveson said. “I have a great opportunity to go against one of Mexico’s solid veteran fighters. This is all about growth for me and testing myself before I do make that step up to the next level. But I come to take care of business and dominate.”

For Steveson, the storyline is simple: blue-chip pedigree versus seasoned durability. His wrestling foundation is unquestioned. How quickly the rest of his game develops against proven opposition remains the intrigue.

In the co-main event, Irving “Mustang” Cardona faces Edgar Escarrega, who has won six of his past seven bouts and continues to rise among Mexico’s top prospects.

The card features a mix of veterans and emerging talent from across Mexico and Latin America. All bouts stream live and free on the Mexico Fight League YouTube channel.