Full Card Set for PFL Madrid, Headlined By Costello van Steenis vs. Fabian Edwards

The Professional Fighters League heads to Spain on Friday, Mar. 20, bringing a world title fight to the Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid.

PFL Madrid is topped by reigning middleweight champion Costello van Steenis, who defends his belt against 2025 PFL middleweight tournament winner, second-ranked Fabian Edwards.

For van Steenis, it’s a homecoming with hardware.

Last July in Cape Town, he authored one of the year’s most dramatic finishes, submitting previously unbeaten Johnny Eblen with a rear-naked choke in the final 10 seconds of the fifth round to claim the title. Now he returns to Spain as champion—and with unfinished business.

Van Steenis and Edwards first met in 2020, when van Steenis edged out a split decision over five rounds. One judge scored it for Edwards, underscoring how narrow the gap was.

Edwards has since surged. Three straight wins in 2025 earned him the PFL Middleweight World Tournament crown, capped by a third-round head-kick knockout of Dalton Rosta to close their rivalry. He arrives in Madrid with momentum and a clear objective: leave with the world title.

Also added to the card is a Spain-based bantamweight matchup between Morocco’s Reda Abdellaoui, who trains in Tenerife, and Italy’s Ernesto Schisano, a Madrid resident fighting out of Kiofu.

The stakes in the main event are simple. Van Steenis defends his title at home—or Edwards takes it back to England.

FULL CARD Costello van Steenis vs. Fabian Edwards – for the middleweight title AJ McKee vs. Ádám Borics Alexandr Shabliy vs. Acoidan Duque Franco Tenaglia vs. Yassin Najid Linton Vassell vs. Denis Goltsov Kevin Cordero vs. Luciano Pereira Borja Garcia vs. Rafael Calderon Gino van Steenis vs. Mark Ewen Reda Abdellaoui vs. Ernesto Schisano David Mora vs. Claudio Pacella Ignacio Campos vs. Mathys Duragrin Jacinta Austin vs. Victoria Dudakova