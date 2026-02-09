Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: February 2026

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, PFL/Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Advertisement



Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Larissa Pacheco (2) Cat Zingano (3) Olena Kolesnyk (4) Aspen Ladd (5) Sara Collins (6) Leah McCourt (7) Sara McCann (8) Arlene Blencowe (9) Jamie Edenden (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of January. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in February.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Kayla Harrison (1) Julianna Pena (2) Raquel Pennington (3) Holly Holm (4) Norma Dumont (5) Jacqueline Cavalcanti (6) Mayra Bueno Silva (7) Ketlen Vieira (8) Irene Aldana (9) Ailin Perez (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of January. Looking into February, Ailin Perez will take on Macy Chiasson in an attempt to move up the 135-pound ladder.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Natalia Silva (2) Alexa Grasso (3) Manon Fiorot (4) Erin Blanchfield (5) Maycee Barber (6) Rose Namajunas (7) Dakota Ditcheva (8) Taila Santos (9) Liz Carmouche (10)

The year kicked off with Natalia Silva scoring a win over Rose Namajunas, which likely has earned her a shot at the UFC title. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in February.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Tatiana Suarez (2) Mackenzie Dern (3) Virna Jandiroba (4) Xiaonan Yan (5) Amanda Lemos (6) Tabatha Ricci (7) Iasmin Lucindo (8) Amanda Ribas (9) Denise Gomes (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of January. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in February.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Elisandra Ferreira (2) Si Woo Park (3) Saori Oshima (4) Moeri Suda (5) Ayaka Hamasaki (6) Rena Kubota (7) Kanna Asakura (8) Ana Palacios (9) Monique Adriane (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of January. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in February.