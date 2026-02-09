Combat Press MMA Rankings: February 2026

Every month, Combat Press will provide MMA rankings for each weight class from heavyweight to flyweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings, including male and female athletes.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Jon Jones (1) Francis Ngannou (2) Ciryl Gane (3) Tom Aspinall (4) Alexander Volkov (5) Curtis Blaydes (6) Sergei Pavlovich (7) Jailton Almeida (8) Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9) Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10)

At UFC 324 on Jan. 24, ninth-ranked Waldo Cortes-Acosta scored a second-round TKO of Derrick Lewis. The rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight

Alex Pereira (1) Magomed Ankalaev (2) Jiří Procházka (3) Khalil Rountree Jr. (4) Carlos Ulberg (5) Azamat Murzakanov (6) Corey Anderson (7) Jamahal Hill (8) Jan Błachowicz (9) Aleksandar Rakić (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight

Khamzat Chimaev (1) Dricus du Plessis (2) Sean Strickland (3) Nassourdine Imavov (4) Israel Adesanya (5) Brendan Allen (6) Reinier de Ridder (7) Robert Whittaker (8) Anthony Hernandez (9) Paulo Costa (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight

Islam Makhachev (1) Jack Della Maddalena (2) Shavkat Rakhmonov (3) Michael Morales (4) Ian Machado Garry (5) Sean Brady (6) Carlos Prates (7) Belal Muhammad (8) Joaquin Buckley (9) Ramazan Kuramagomedov (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight

Islam Makhachev (1) Ilia Topuria (2) Arman Tsarukyan (3) Charles Oliveira (4) Justin Gaethje (5) Max Holloway (6) Paddy Pimblett (7) Benoît Saint Denis (8) Dan Hooker (9) Michael Chandler (10)

No. 5 Jutin Gaethje dominated Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324 on Jan. 24. The rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight

Ilia Topuria (1) Alex Volkanovski (2) Diego Lopes (3) Yair Rodriguez (4) Aljamain Sterling (5) Movsar Evloev (6) Brian Ortega (7) Lerone Murphy (8) Jean Silva (9) Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (10)

At UFC 324 on Jan. 24, No. 9 Jean Silva defeated Arnold Allen by unanimous decision. The rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight

Petr Yan (1) Merab Dvalishvili (2) Sean O’Malley (3) Umar Nurmagomedov (4) Cory Sandhagen (5) Deiveson Figueiredo (6) Song Yadong (7) Aiemann Zahabi (9) Mario Bautista (8) Marlon Vera (10)

A handful of ranked bantamweights were on display at UFC 324 on Jan. 24. Capping of the preliminary card was fourth-ranked Umar Nurmagomedov picking up a unanimous decision over No. 6 Deiveson Figueiredo. In the co-main event, third-ranked Sean O’Malley scored a decision win over No. 7 Song Yadong. The rankings remain unchanged.

Flyweight

Joshua Van (1) Alexandre Pantoja (2) Tatsuro Taira (3) Manel Kape (4) Amir Albazi (5) Brandon Moreno (6) Muhammad Mokaev (7) Brandon Royval (8) Asu Almabayev (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-For-Pound

Islam Makhachev (1) Jon Jones (2) Ilia Topuria (3) Alexander Volkanovksi (4) Max Holloway (5) Jack Della Maddalena (6) Valentina Shevchenko (7) Justin Gaethje (8) Alex Pereira (9) Magomed Ankalaev (10)

The only pound-for-pound-ranked fighter in action in January was No. 8 Justin Gaethje, who secured the UFC interim lightweight strap. The rankings remain unchanged.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division. Fighters who announce their retirement will remain ranked for a period of six months following their final bout.