Combat Press Kickboxing Rankings: February 2026

As kickboxing continues to grow on a global scale with promotions like GLORY, K-1, ONE Championship, and more, fighters are constantly jockeying for position in the eyes (and rankings) of the media. Every month, Combat Press will compile kickboxing rankings for each weight class from heavyweight to strawweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings for both men and women.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight (95+ kilograms)

Rico Verhoeven (1) Sofian Laidouni (2) Levi Rigters (3) Mory Kromah (4) Kevin Tariq Osaro (5) Ariel Machado (6) Antonio Plazibat (7) Nidal Bchiri (8) Nico Pereira Horta (9) Miloš Cvjetićanin (10)

Dropped from the rankings: Anis Bouzid (9), Rade Opačić (10)

Advertisement



GLORY COLLISION 8, on Dec. 13, marked the return of Antonio Plazibat after a two-and-a-half-year layoff. Other than his last loss to Tariq Osaro back in Jun. 2023, his only other loss in his last 11 fights was to Nordine Mahieddine in Dec. 2020. Well, he was able to avenge that loss at COLLISION 8, when he scored a unanimous decision over Mahieddine to qualify for the Last Heavyweight Standing Finals Tournament. That same night, Miloš Cvjetićanin lost in the light heavyweight tournament, but that does not affect the heavyweight rankings. However, also that evening, No. 7 Nico Pereira Horta suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Nidal Bchiri, when he was knocked down three times in the first round.

After a busy evening, Plazibat enters at No. 7, Bchiri enters at No. 8, and those below them move down two notches. This leaves Anis Bouzid and Rade Opačić as the odd men out.

Light Heavyweight (95 kilograms)

Sergej Maslobojev (1) Tarik Khbabez (2) Donegi Abena (3) Bahram Rajabzadeh (4) Michael Boapeah (5) Thian de Vries (6) Miloš Cvjetićanin (7) Cem Cáceres (8) Ștefan Lătescu (9) Mory Kromah (10)

At UTMA #16 on Jan. 31, top-ranked Sergej Maslobojev defeated Alexandru Burduja by TKO after Burduja could not start second round. The rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight (85 kilograms)

Donovan Wisse (1) Sergey Ponomarev (2) Michael Boapeah (3) Ulric Bokeme (4) Mohamed Touchassie (5) Serkan Özçağlayan (6) Sergej Braun (7) Eduard Aleksanyan (8) Bilal Bakhouche-Chareuf (9) Max Weekers (10)

On Jan. 31 at 8TKO #24, No. 5 Mohamed Touchassie defeated Ali Cenik by TKO with three knockdowns in Round 2 to win the vacant 8TKO light heavyweight title. The rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight (79 kilograms)

Regian Eersel (1) Endy Semeleer (2) Teodor Hristov (3) Chico Kwasi (4) Alexis Nicolas (5) Tyjani Beztati (6) Dmitry Menshikov (7) Jay Overmeer (8) “Hamicha” Mohamed Mezouari (9) Vedat Hödük (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight (71 kilograms)

Superbon Singha Mawynn (1) Marat Grigorian (2) Jonas Salsicha (3) Ouyang Feng (4) Mohammad Siasarani (5) Kacper Muszyński (6) Kaito Ono (7) Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (8) Younes Smaili (9) Darryl Verdonk (10)

On Jan. 24 at ONE Fight Night 39, No. 5 Mohammad Siasarani defeated João Pedro Dantas by unanimous decision. The rankings remain unchanged.

Super Featherweight (68 kilograms)

David Mejia (1) Riki Matsuoka (2) Han Wenbao (3) Zhou Jiaqiang (4) Meison Hide Usami (5) Ryoya Inai (6) Singpayak Payaklamphong (7) Takumi Sanekata (8) Kenta (9) “Chappy” Yoshinuma Daiki (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight (66 kilograms)

Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (1) Miguel Trindade (2) Chadd Collins (3) Jonathan Haggerty (4) Ilias Ennahachi (5) Hiroki Akimoto (6) Bobo Sacko (7) Wei Rui (8) Kento Haraguchi (9) Abraham Vidales (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Super Bantamweight (64 kilograms)

Yuki Yoza (1) Giorgi Malania (2) Hirotaka Asahisa (3) Zhu Shuai (4) Chadd Collins (5) Zhao Chongyang (6) Jin Ying (7) Wei Weiyang (8) Yuzuki Satomi (9) Yuma Saikyo (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight (61.2 kilograms)

Superlek Kiatmoo9 (1) Rodtang Jitmuangnon (2) Takeru Segawa (3) Hirotaka Asahisa (4) Rémi Parra (5) Tomoya Yokoyama (6) Leona Pettas (7) Kan Nakamura (8) Yuki Kasahara (9) Yuan Pengjie (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Super Flyweight (58 kilograms)

Takumi Terada (1) Taito Gunji (2) Haruto Yasumoto (3) Koyata Yamada (4) Kaito Sakaguchi (5) Shoki Kaneda (6) Ryusei Kumagai (7) Shuhei Kumura (8) Tatsuya Tsubakihara (9) Zhao Zhengdong (-)

Dropped from the rankings: Keisuke Monguchi (10)

On Jan. 23, No. 10 Keisuke Monguchi lost by thirdround TKO to Zhao Zhengdong at ONE Friday Fights 139. Zhengdong enters at No. 10, and Monguchi falls out of the rankings.

Flyweight (56.7 kilograms)

Shiro Matsumoto (1) Koki Osaki (2) Akihiro Kaneko (3) Rui Okubo (4) Toki Oshika (5)/li> Koji Ikeda (6) Masashi Kumura (7) Ryunosuke Omori (8) Jonathan Di Bella (9) Prajanchai PK.Saenchai (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (54 kilograms and below)

Toki Tamaru (1) Kazuki Osaki (2) Ryujin Nasukawa (3) Kumandoi Petchyindee (4) Ryu Hanaoka (5) Jin Mandokoro (6) Adam Sor.Dechapan (7) Toma Kuroda (8) Issei Ishii (9) Riamu Sera (10)

On Jan. 18, No. 3 Ryujin Nasukawa defeated Yuto Uemura at RISE 195 by TKO using his fists in Round 1 The rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-For-Pound

Superbon Singha Mawynn (1) Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 (2) Marat Grigorian (3) Rico Verhoeven (4) Yuki Yoza (5) Shiro Matsumoto (6) Toki Tamaru (7) Kazuki Osaki (8) Donovan Wisse (9) Takumi Terada (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Women’s Pound-For-Pound

Phetjeeja Or.Meekun (1) Koyuki Miyazaki (2) Débora Évora (3) Martine Michieletto (4) Saho Yoshino (5) Antonia Prifti (6) Tessa de Kom (7) Jackie Buntan (8) Kira Matsutani (9) Mei Miyamoto (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division.