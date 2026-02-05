CarJitsu Makes International Debut as PLN and Nissan Take the Sport to Dubai

CarJitsu is no longer a novelty experiment confined to U.S. studio sets. It’s going international.

Pro League Network (PLN) announced it will bring its viral breakout combat sport, CarJitsu Championship, overseas for the first time with the Nissan Magnite CarJitsu Showdown, scheduled for Feb. 6–7 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The special event presentation, produced in partnership with Nissan Middle East, marks CarJitsu’s global debut and its most ambitious showcase to date.

The CarJitsu Showdown is an original combat format that strips grappling down to its most unforgiving elements. Two elite combat athletes begin a match seated inside a real vehicle, competing under sanctioned jiu-jitsu rules with no space to disengage and no room to retreat. There is no striking, no rounds, and no distance management—only leverage, positional dominance, and the ability to force a submission while confined inside a car.

Advertisement



For the Dubai event, that car will be Nissan’s most compact SUV, the Magnite.

In collaboration with Nissan Middle East, the event will take place entirely inside the Magnite, placing the vehicle under live, unscripted stress while athletes fight for control in an environment that offers zero margin for error. The setup is designed to highlight the Magnite’s intelligent use of space and durability, while simultaneously pushing CarJitsu’s core concept to its limits.

“This is CarJitsu’s first live event outside of the U.S., and maybe its biggest,” said PLN co-founders Bill Yucatonis and Mike Salvaris. “We’re bringing CarJitsu to the United Arab Emirates, where jiu-jitsu is already celebrated as the national sport, and showing what’s possible when combat sports and innovative brand partnerships collide. This signals that CarJitsu is ready for the world stage.”

The timing is deliberate.

The Nissan Magnite CarJitsu Showdown will take place during Professional Fighters League’s Road to Dubai fight week, positioning the sport directly alongside a major international MMA event. The alignment introduces CarJitsu to a fight-literate audience in a country where grappling culture is deeply ingrained and internationally respected.

Two preliminary CarJitsu bouts will be held in a closed studio to determine final matchups. The winners will then compete Saturday at Coca-Cola Arena, immediately prior to the PFL card. PLN play-by-play announcer JT Tilley and CarJitsu athletes will also appear at Kite Beach during the PFL weigh-in festivities to preview the event and introduce fans to the format.

From Nissan’s perspective, the partnership reflects a shift away from traditional automotive marketing toward experiential demonstration.

“The compact SUV market is extremely competitive, which means we have to show up differently,” said Hossam Alsaeed, General Manager of Marketing for Nissan Middle East. “The CarJitsu fighters will put the Magnite under real pressure in front of a global combat sports audience, highlighting its performance, ruggedness, and—most importantly—how much space it offers. This is about showing, not telling.”

The campaign was developed in partnership with TBWA, Nissan’s global creative agency, known for its disruptive, culture-driven brand storytelling. The premise is straightforward: if the Magnite is designed to perform under pressure, then it should be tested under actual pressure—live, unscripted, and impossible to fake.

For CarJitsu, the Dubai debut represents a critical inflection point. What began as a viral concept has evolved into a regulated combat sport with defined rules, elite competitors, and now international expansion. By embedding itself within a major fight week and aligning with a global brand, CarJitsu is positioning itself not as a gimmick, but as a legitimate new format in combat sports entertainment.

In a city built on spectacle and scale, CarJitsu’s claustrophobic brutality may be its most compelling statement yet.