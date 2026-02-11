Cage Warriors Lighweight Title Unification Bout Set for Mar. 14 at CW 202

Cage Warriors will unify its lightweight titles on Saturday, Mar. 14, as champion Samuel Silva meets interim titleholder Omiel Brown in the main event of CW 202 at the BEC Arena in Manchester, England.

The bout, scheduled for five five-minute rounds, brings resolution to one of the promotion’s most talent-rich divisions.

Silva captured the belt in a breakout performance at CW 186, outpointing George Hardwick in a bloody, high-paced upset that stunned the partisan crowd. The win earned him a shot on Dana White’s Contender Series last summer, where he fell to Mandel Nallo.

During Silva’s absence, Cage Warriors introduced an interim title. Omar Tugarev claimed it with a short-notice win over James Power in Jun. 2025 before dropping the belt to Brown last November.

Brown, a former $50,000 PrizeFighter tournament winner at welterweight, has built steady momentum with victories over Samuel Blasco, Edgar Escarrega and Jesse Urholin. Now, he looks to keep the undisputed title in the U.K.

“Samuel Silva shocked the world when he beat a CW fan favourite on his debut,” said Cage Warriors President Graham Boylan. “Now, one year on, he’s looking to repeat that performance.

“Omiel Brown will have other plans though… There can be only one undisputed lightweight world champion, and we’ll find out who that is on March 14th.”

CW 202 streams live on UFC Fight Pass.