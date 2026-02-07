BKFC: Knucklemania VI Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Saturday, Feb. 7, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC: Knucklemania VI, live from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. The event features a heavyweight title fight.

The event airs live and free on BKFC’s YouTube channel starting at 7 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Feb. 6. The weigh-in photo gallery shot by Nick Vespe of BKFC is above. Check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Ben Rothwell (293.2) vs. Andrei Arlovski (266.8) – for the heavyweight title

Lorenzo Hunt (199.0) vs. David Mundell (196.2)

John Garbarino (176.0) vs. Kaine Tomlinson, Jr. (176.0)

Ben Bonner (155.0) vs. Tony Soto (156.8)

Patrick Brady (244.0) vs. Bear Hill (266.4)

Jade Masson-Wong (129.8) vs. Crystal Pittman (128.0)

Mike Richman (175.4) vs. Joe Elmore (175.8)

Pat Sullivan (150.0) vs. Charles Bennett (143.6)

Cody Russell (178.8) vs. Harrison Aiken (174.0)

Zdekiah Montanez (156.8) vs. Brandon Meyer (155.4)

Lex Ludlow (204.6) vs. Zachary Calmus (202.0)

Prince Nyseam (171.0) vs. Brett Shoenfelt (176.6)

Travis Thompson (136.0) vs. Joshua Oxendine (138.0)