BKFC: Knucklemania VI Results

On Saturday, Feb. 7, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC: Knucklemania VI, live from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. The event features a heavyweight title fight.

The event airs live and free on BKFC’s YouTube channel starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ben Rothwell vs. Andrei Arlovski – for the heavyweight title

Lorenzo Hunt vs. David Mundell

John Garbarino def. Kaine Tomlinson, Jr. by TKO. Round 5, 0:49

Ben Bonner def. Tony Soto by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 49-46)

Patrick Brady def. Bear Hill by unanimous decision (50-42, 50-41, 49-43)

Jade Masson-Wong def. Crystal Pittman by unanimous decision (50-45 x 3)

Mike Richman def. Joe Elmore by majority decision (47-47, 48-46, 49-45)

Charles Bennett def. Pat Sullivan by TKO. Round 2, 1:56

Cody Russell def. Harrison Aiken by KO. Round 2, 1:16

Zedekiah Montanez def. Brandon Meyer by KO. Round 2, 1:59

Lex Ludlow def. Zachary Calmus by unanimous decision (30-26 x 3)

Prince Nyseam def. Brett Shoenfelt by unanimous decision (30-25 x 3)

Joshua Oxendine def. Travis Thompson by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)