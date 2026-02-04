BKFC Announces Knucklemania VI Will Air Live and Free Across the Globe

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is doubling down on its biggest stage — and this time, the world is invited.

BKFC founder and president David Feldman announced that KnuckleMania VI, set for this Saturday, Feb. 7, will stream live and free globally from an expected sellout crowd at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Penn. The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET, delivering BKFC’s marquee event to fans without a paywall.

The full card will air free on the BKFC App and BKFC’s official YouTube channel, with additional global distribution across DAZN, Fubo Sports Network, Bally Sports Live, Stadium, TrillerTV, and FOX Deportes in Spanish, among others. It’s a sweeping platform rollout designed to put bare-knuckle fighting front and center at a time when combat sports fans are increasingly feeling the squeeze of subscription fatigue.

“Combat sports fans are getting hit hard with streaming fees and pay-per-view prices,” Feldman said. “We’ve put together an extraordinary event for KnuckleMania VI and we want the world to see what bare-knuckle fighting is and why it’s the most relatable, most exciting sport and why we’re the fastest growing combat sports promotion in the world.”

At the top of the card, Ben Rothwell puts the BKFC heavyweight title on the line against former UFC heavyweight champ Andrei Arlovski. It’s a high-profile collision of size, experience, and bare-knuckle power — the kind of matchup KnuckleMania has become synonymous with.

The co-main event features one of the most compelling clashes in the sport. Lorenzo Hunt, BKFC’s light heavyweight champ squares off with David Mundell, the middleweight titleholder and BKFC’s current top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter. With two elite titles and reputations colliding, it’s a bout that underscores BKFC’s depth at the top.

Adding further intrigue, the featured fight brings an immediate rematch between lightweight rivals Ben Bonner and Tony Soto. Their first encounter on Jun. 21, 2025 was widely regarded as a Fight of the Year contender, and with Bonner ranked No. 2 and Soto No. 3, unfinished business hangs heavy over the sequel.

The women’s lightweight division also takes center stage as No. 1-ranked Jade Masson-Wong meets Crystal Pittman in a long-awaited rematch, renewing a rivalry that has been building for months.

Philadelphia’s fingerprints will be all over the undercard, with local favorites Johnny Garbarino Jr., Pat Brady, Pat Sullivan, and Lex Ludlow slated to compete in front of a partisan crowd.

BKFC’s last trip to the City of Brotherly Love set the bar high. KnuckleMania V, held Jan. 25, 2025, drew 17,762 fans, establishing a modern-day local attendance record for combat sports. With momentum firmly on its side and free global access expanding its reach, KnuckleMania VI looks poised to push that legacy even further.