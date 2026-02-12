2026 PFL MENA Season to Kick Off in Khobar, Saudi Arabia on May 8

The Professional Fighters League will return to Saudi Arabia to launch its 2026 PFL MENA season on May 8 at the Dhahran Expo in Khobar. The event marks the start of the league’s third regional tournament campaign, with tickets going on sale Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. AST.

Season 3 will feature tournament brackets at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight, along with select showcase bouts highlighting emerging prospects from across the Middle East and North Africa.

Headlining the card is reigning 2025 PFL MENA lightweight champion Salah Eddine Hamli. One of the promotion’s breakout figures last season, Hamli begins his bid for another title run and anchors what PFL is positioning as its most competitive MENA field yet.

Advertisement



The opener also carries strong local ties. Saudi Arabia’s Ahmed Albrahim will make his professional debut in a featured welterweight bout in front of his hometown crowd in the Eastern Province — a key factor in selecting Khobar as the host city. His debut underscores PFL’s continued focus on developing regional talent on a major stage.

Bahrain’s Hamza Kooheji will also make his promotional debut, entering the 2026 featherweight tournament. One of Bahrain’s most recognizable MMA names, Kooheji is expected to draw significant support from neighboring fans, reinforcing Khobar’s role as a Gulf hub for the sport.

“We are committed to building PFL MENA where the passion for MMA is strongest,” said Jerome Mazet, General Manager of PFL MENA. “Between Salah’s return, Ahmed’s hometown debut and the opportunity to welcome Bahraini fans supporting Hamza, this event represents everything PFL MENA stands for: regional pride, elite competition and unforgettable moments.”

With three divisions in tournament play and a card blending champions, prospects and regional staples, PFL MENA’s May 8 opener serves as a clear statement of intent as the league continues to deepen its footprint in the region.