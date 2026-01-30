Updated GLORY 105: Last Heavyweight Standing Finals Fight Card

A new heavyweight king will be crowned on Feb. 7, and GLORY Kickboxing is doing it the hard way.

Eight of the world’s most dangerous stand-up strikers will collide inside the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, for a one-night tournament at GLORY 105: Last Heavyweight Standing Finals, launching a new era for the promotion’s marquee division. Late injuries have reshaped the bracket, but the volatility remains.

Michael Boapeah has been elevated from the reserve bout to replace the injured Antonio Plazibat, drawing a high-risk matchup with Liberia’s Mory Kromah. Boapeah’s knockout power immediately alters that side of the tournament. Elsewhere, Tariq Osaro will face Nidal Bchiri following Nico Pereira Horta’s withdrawal.

Advertisement



The opposite side offers no reprieve. Algerian finisher Anis Bouzid meets veteran Errol Zimmerman, while GLORY’s 2025 Fighter of the Year Miloš Cvjetićanin clashes with French tactician Sofian Laidouni in a classic pressure-versus-precision pairing.

With Boapeah moved into the main draw, the reserve bout has been retooled. Turkey’s Serdar Uroglu takes on Romania’s Vasile Amaritei, with the winner positioned as a potential late replacement.

The co-main event adds intrigue, as Bahram Rajabzadeh returns from retirement to face Christian Ristea.

Also on the main card, Moroccan standout “Hamicha“ Mohamed Mezouari puts his six-fight GLORY winning streak on the line against Cedric Do.

The GLORY 105 Superfight Series features four additional bouts, headlined by a hard-hitting clash between Luis Tavares and Alin Nechita. Stefan Latescu returns against Enrico Pelligrino, featherweights Andre Santos and Deniz Demirkapu collide, and newcomers Mohammed Hamdi and Emin Ozer round out the action.

The event airs live on KIJK pay-per-view in the Netherlands, with additional broadcasts on ProTV (Romania), TV3 (Baltic region), CSN (Australia and New Zealand), and Triller TV pay-per-view worldwide. Below is the finalized fight card.

GLORY 105 FIGHT CARD TBD vs. TBD – Last Heavyweight Standing final Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Cristian Ristea TBD vs. TBD – Last Heavyweight Standing semifinals TBD vs. TBD – Last Heavyweight Standing semifinals “Hamicha” Mohamed Mezouari vs. Cédric Do Kevin Tariq Osaro vs. Nidal Bchiri – Last Heavyweight Standing quarterfinals Mory Kromah vs. Michael Boapeah – Last Heavyweight Standing quarterfinals Sofian Laïdouni vs. Miloš Cvjetićanin – Last Heavyweight Standing quarterfinals Anis Bouzid vs. Errol Zimmerman – Last Heavyweight Standing quarterfinals Serdar Uroglu vs. Vasile Amaritei – Last Heavyweight Standing reserve bout Luis Tavares vs. Alin Nechita André Santos vs. Deniz Demirkapu Ștefan Lătescu vs. Enrico Pellegrino Mohammed Hamdi vs. Emin Özer