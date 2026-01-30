UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2 Weigh–In Results and Video

On Saturday, Jan. 31, the UFC will host UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2, live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The event features a battle for the UFC featherweight title betwen Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

The early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary and main cards on Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Jan. 30. Check below for full weigh–in results.

WEIGH–IN RESULTS Alexander Volkanovski (145) vs. Diego Lopes (145) – for the featherweight title

Dan Hooker (155) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (155.75)

Rafael Fiziev (155.5) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (155.25)

Tallison Teixeira (259) vs. Tai Tuivasa (265.5)

Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs. Quillan Salkilld (155.5)

Billy Elekana (204) vs. Junior Tafa (205.25)

Cody Brundage (184.75) vs. Cam Rowston (184.5)

Torrez Finney (185.75) vs. Jacob Malkoun (185.75)

Oban Elliott (169.75) vs. Jonathan Micallef (170.25)

Kaan Ofli (145.25) vs. Yi Zha (145.5)

Dom Mar Fan (154.75) vs. Sung Wook Kim (155.75) – Road to UFC lightweight final

Keiichiro Nakamura (145.25) vs. Sebastian Szalay (145.75) – Road to UFC featherweight final

Lawrence Lui (135.25) vs. Sulang Rangbo (135.75) – Road to UFC bantamweight final

Namsrai Batbayar (126) vs. Aaron Tau (129)* – Road to UFC flyweight final

* – Fighter missed weight; bout has been canceled.