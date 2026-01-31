UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2 Results

On Saturday, Jan. 31, the UFC will host UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2, live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The event features a battle for the UFC featherweight title betwen Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

The early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary and main cards on Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes – for the featherweight title

Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira

Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Junior Tafa vs. Billy Elekana

Cam Rowston vs. Cody Brundage

Jacob Malkoun vs. Torrez Finney

Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott

Kaan Ofli vs. Yizha

Dom Mar Fan vs. Sang Uk Kim – Road to UFC bout

Sebastian Szalay vs. Keiichiro Nakamura – Road to UFC bout

Sulangrangbo vs. Lawrence Lui – Road to UFC bout