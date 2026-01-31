UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2 Results

On Saturday, Jan. 31, the UFC will host UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2, live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The event features a battle for the UFC featherweight title betwen Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.
The early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary and main cards on Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes – for the featherweight title
Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy
Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira
Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Junior Tafa vs. Billy Elekana
Cam Rowston vs. Cody Brundage
Jacob Malkoun vs. Torrez Finney
Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott
Kaan Ofli vs. Yizha
Dom Mar Fan vs. Sang Uk Kim – Road to UFC bout
Sebastian Szalay vs. Keiichiro Nakamura – Road to UFC bout
Sulangrangbo vs. Lawrence Lui – Road to UFC bout
