UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Jan. 24, the UFC will host UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a battle for the interim lightweight title between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

The early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary and main cards on Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Jan. 23. Check below for the full weigh-in results and video.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Justin Gaethje (155) vs. Paddy Pimblett (154) – for the interim lightweight title

Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs. Song Yadong (136)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262) vs. Derrick Lewis (263.5)

Natália Silva (126) vs. Rose Namajunas (125.5)

Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Jean Silva (146)

Umar Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (138.5)*

Ateba Gautier (186) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (186)

Nikita Krylov (205.5) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (204)

Alex Perez (128.5)* vs. Charles Johnson (126)

Michael Johnson (156) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155.5)

Josh Hokit (234.5) vs. Denzel Freeman (257.5)

Ricky Turcios (136) vs. Cameron Smotherman (135.5)**

Ty Miller (170) vs. Adam Fugitt (171)

* – Fighter missed weight, fined 25 percent of purse

** – Fighter passed out on scale; fight cancelled