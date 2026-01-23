UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Jan. 24, the UFC will host UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a battle for the interim lightweight title between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.
The early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary and main cards on Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Jan. 23. Check below for the full weigh-in results and video.
WEIGH-IN RESULTS
Justin Gaethje (155) vs. Paddy Pimblett (154) – for the interim lightweight title
Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs. Song Yadong (136)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262) vs. Derrick Lewis (263.5)
Natália Silva (126) vs. Rose Namajunas (125.5)
Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Jean Silva (146)
Umar Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (138.5)*
Ateba Gautier (186) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (186)
Nikita Krylov (205.5) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (204)
Alex Perez (128.5)* vs. Charles Johnson (126)
Michael Johnson (156) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155.5)
Josh Hokit (234.5) vs. Denzel Freeman (257.5)
Ricky Turcios (136) vs. Cameron Smotherman (135.5)**
Ty Miller (170) vs. Adam Fugitt (171)
* – Fighter missed weight, fined 25 percent of purse
** – Fighter passed out on scale; fight cancelled
