Two More Fights Added to PFL Pittsburgh on Mar. 28

The Professional Fighters League continues to build its Pittsburgh debut, adding two ranked matchups to the main card for its Mar. 28 event at the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Penn.

In women’s flyweight action, eighth-ranked Ariane Lipski da Silva will make her PFL debut against fourth-ranked Sumiko Inaba. The additions are rounded out by a featherweight contest between eigth-ranked Alexei Pergande and ninth-ranked Julio Arce, bringing the main card to four bouts.

Former Bellator middleweight champ Johnny Eblen headlines the event against Bryan Battle in his PFL debut. In the co-main event, Pittsburgh native Dalton Rosta faces former PFL champion Impa Kasanganay.

Advertisement



Longtime UFC veteran Lipski da Silva has competed professionally since 2013 and earned her “Queen of Violence” nickname with 10 stoppages in 17 wins. She will be tested by Inaba, a former Bellator standout, who recently went the distance with undefeated Dakota Ditcheva. Inaba has never been finished.

Undefeated prospect Pergande is coming off a first-round submission victory last August., when he meets Arce, a 10-fight UFC vet who is riding a three-fight winning streak.

The PFL Pittsburgh early card airs on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes at 10 p.m. ET.