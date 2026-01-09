Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje: Tale of the Tape

We are only a couple of weeks into 2026, yet the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is already gearing up for one of its biggest events of the year.

Former BMF title holder Justin Gaethje and fan favourite Paddy Pimblett are set to go head-to-head in the Octagon at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 24 (January 25 for those in the UK due to time zones), with the interim lightweight title on the line.

Interest in the Paddy vs Gaethje odds has been intense, while the fight is already dominating conversations across the wider combat sports landscape.

‘Paddy The Baddy’ enters the bout as the odds-on favourite at 4/9, with ‘The Highlight’ priced up as the underdog at 7/4. Despite that gap in the betting, this matchup could be far closer than the numbers suggest.

Both men bring elite-level skills, contrasting styles and serious finishing ability, so let’s break it down with a closer look at the tale of the tape.

Record

Justin Gaethje

27-5-0

Gaethje has fought 13 times in the UFC since debuting in 2017, compiling a record of eight wins and five defeats inside the Octagon. Known primarily for his devastating striking, 20 of his career victories have come by way of KO/TKO. Submissions have rarely featured in his game, with just one submission win on his professional record.

Paddy Pimblett

23-3-0

While Pimblett is less experienced at the elite level, his overall record stands at 23 wins from 26 fights. Since joining the UFC in 2021, he has remained unbeaten with a perfect 7-0 record, including high-profile victories over Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler. His finishing ability is more varied than Gaethje’s, with seven wins via KO/TKO, 10 by submission and six by decision.

Country

Justin Gaethje – United States

Gaethje hails from Safford, Arizona, a state long regarded as a hotbed for combat sports talent. He also enjoys strong home support whenever he competes on US soil.

Paddy Pimblett – United Kingdom

A proud Scouser, Pimblett was born and raised in Liverpool, England. The British Isles have produced some of the UFC’s biggest names, including Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, and Pimblett is rapidly establishing himself among that elite company.

Height

Gaethje: 5’11’’

5’11’’ Pimblett: 5’10’’

Gaethje holds a marginal height advantage of just one inch.

Weight

Gaethje: 156lb

156lb Pimblett: 156lb

As expected for a lightweight contest, both fighters weigh in at the division limit.

Reach

Gaethje: 70 inches

70 inches Pimblett: 73 inches

While Gaethje is slightly taller, Pimblett owns a significant three-inch reach advantage, something that could prove crucial in both striking exchanges and grappling scenarios.

Leg reach

Gaethje: 40 inches

40 inches Pimblett: 40 inches

There’s nothing to separate them here, with identical leg reach measurements.

—

Tale of the Tape

Category Justin Gaethje Paddy Pimblett Record 27-5-0 23-3-0 UFC Record 8-5 7-0 Country United States United Kingdom Height 5’11’’ 5’10’’ Weight 156lb 156lb Reach 70in 73in Leg Reach 40in 40in KO/TKO Wins 20 7 Submission Wins 1 10

On paper, it’s a fascinating clash of styles—and one that might be closer than the UFC betting suggests. Gaethje’s raw power and pressure against Pimblett’s reach, versatility and submission threat. When the Octagon door closes in Las Vegas, the numbers will give way to action—and one man will leave with interim gold around his waist.