ONE Fight Night 39’s Teshya Noelani Alo: From a Hello Kitty Pencil to the World Stage

In a hotel room on the island of Oahu, between training sessions and media calls, a newly crowned black belt reflects on a journey that began with something far less glamorous than championship medals — a fight over a Hello Kitty pencil.

“I was eight years old,” Teshya Noelani Alo told Combat Press. “My sister and I were fighting, and my dad said, ‘They look like they’re wrestling.’ So he put us in classes. I fell in love immediately.”

Born and raised on Oahu, the 28-year-old grappler grew up immersed in movement. Alo tried everything — hula, tennis, basketball, soccer — but wrestling was different. It stuck. More than that, it ignited a competitive fire that would define her life.

“I loved beating up the boys,” Alo said without hesitation. “That was one of my favorite things.”

Built on the Mat

Wrestling became Alo’s foundation. She competed for four years in high school, placed at state three out of four times, and went on to dominate on the national stage, winning six Fargo National titles. Club wrestling followed, with stints under major banners like Titan Mercury and Nike.

Soon after, Alo added Judo to her arsenal, beginning around age nine and eventually earning a black belt. Training out of Pearl City Hongwanji on Oahu, she thrived in the stand-up battle — until the rules changed.

“When they took away leg grabs, that was hard for me,” Alo admitted. “I love the legs.”

Despite reaching the Olympic Trials in wrestling and winning a world championship, the physical toll became undeniable. Concussions and a torn shoulder forced Alo to confront an uncomfortable truth: longevity mattered.

“I wanted to stay on the mat for a long time,” Alo said. “But I needed to protect my body.”

Falling in Love with Jiu-Jitsu

Though Alo had trained jiu-jitsu briefly as a child, it wasn’t until late 2020 that she returned — and everything changed.

Training out of Island Jiu-Jitsu in Kakaʻako under Professors Miguel Gomez, Jason Vigil, and Nick Graham, Alo discovered a new kind of puzzle. The transition wasn’t easy.

“At first, I was just wrestling in jiu-jitsu matches,” Alo said. “If you watch my early matches, it’s obvious.”

But then came the breakthrough.

One ADCC tournament in particular marked a turning point — the moment she stopped seeing wrestling, Judo, and jiu-jitsu as separate disciplines and learned to braid them together.

“That’s when it switched on,” Alo explained. “Now I know when to wrestle, when to use Judo, and when to fully commit to jiu-jitsu. Once you learn how to braid them, you can never stop learning.

“Sometimes I feel like a superhero on the mat.”

Tested Early, Fueled Forever

Aloʻs toughness was forged long before competition mats and podiums.

As a child, Alo was bullied — moments that still live vividly in her memory. Being pushed down, humiliated, and left feeling powerless shaped her relationship with martial arts in a deeper way.

“I wish I had known jiu-jitsu back then,” Alo said. “People don’t realize what they’re actually capable of. Jiu-jitsu humbles you — and empowers you.”

Those experiences didn’t break Alo. They built her.

A New Chapter, A Familiar Rival

Just days ago, Alo was awarded her black belt — a moment that left her stunned.

“I was shocked,” Alo admitted. “It still doesn’t feel real.”

Now, Alo stands on the brink of another defining moment: a high-profile rematch against Helena Crevar, the reigning number-one, pound-for-pound female grappler in the world. The match will take place at ONE Fight Night 39, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Jan. 23.

Alo and Crevar first met years earlier at Alo’s very first national tournament. She lost by a stalling call, stuck in positions she barely understood at the time.

“Looking back, we’re completely different grapplers now,” Alo said. “That match doesn’t mean much anymore.”

What does matter is what comes next.

“I respect her so much,” Alo said. “She’s number one for a reason. I just want to perform at my best and showcase all the work I’ve put in.”

Victory would mean everything — but it wouldn’t mean the end.

“We’re going to see each other again,” Alo said confidently. “This is just the beginning.”

Why Fans Should Watch

Expect fireworks.

“It’s going to be fast, high-paced, and constant pressure,” Alo said. “Attacks from both sides, nonstop movement. If you watch anime, you know that moment when two elite fighters are going at it and it looks like nothing’s happening — but everything is happening. That’s what this will be.

“I’m just excited to share the mat with her.”

From a childhood scuffle over a pencil to the global stage, her story is one of resilience, evolution, and relentless love for the craft. And if her journey so far is any indication, this next chapter is going to be unforgettable.

