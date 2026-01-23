ONE Fight Night 39: Rambolek vs. Dayakaev Weigh-In Results and Video

On Friday, Jan, 23, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 39: Rambolek vs. Dayakaev, live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features bouts across Muay Thai, MMA, submission grappling and kickboxing.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 9 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Jan. 22. Check below for full weigh-in results and video.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon (144.8) vs. Abdulla Dayakaev (144.2)

Muay Thai bout: Kongthoranee Sor Sommai (134.4) vs. Asadula Imangazaliev (133.8)

MMA bout: Isi Fitikefu (183.8) vs. Chase Mann (183.8)

MMA bout: Chihiro Sawada (114.6) vs. Natalie Salcedo (114.8)

Kickboxing bout: Mohammad Siasarani (153.8) vs. Pedro Dantas (160.8)*

Grappling bout: Helena Crevar (161.6)** vs. Teshya Noelani Alo (137.8)

MMA bout: Bokang Masunyane (123.6) vs. Ryohei Kurosawa (124.4)

Muay Thai bout: Vladimir Kuzmin (146.4) vs. Mohanad Battbootti (146.4)

MMA bout: Carlo Bumina-ang (145.0) vs. Marcos Aurelio (144.8)

* – Fighter missed weight, fined 20 percent of purse; bout proceeds at catchweight

** – Fighter missed weight; bout moved to openweight