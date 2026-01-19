OKTAGON 82 Results: Kryzsztof Jotko Wins Tournament With First Round Submission

On Sunday, Dec. 28, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 81, live from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia. The main event saw the finale of the promotion’s one million euro Tipsport Gamechanger middleweight tournament. That final had longtime former UFC fighter Kryzsztof Jotko taking on former middleweight champion Kerim Engizek.

And it was the underdog Jotko who grabbed the win, and the big cheque, after seizing on a chance to get Engizek down and slap on a joke midway through the first round. This win has Jotko riding a five fight winning streak. His last loss was a submission to Brendan Allen in the UFC in 2022. He’s also had a split decision loss to current OKTAGON heavyweight champ Will Fluery in PFL, but that was overturned to a no contest due to Fluery failing a drug test.

Also at OKTAGON 82 Gjoni Palokaj extended his unbeaten run in the promotion to six fights (albeit all by decision). That win might help him get into to the front of the line for a featherweight title fight after the vacant belt finds a home at OKTAGON 83.

Advertisement



Tamerlan Dulatov, whose brother Islam is a top UFC prospect, also won on the card. He scored a first round armbar on Stefan Končar. Former UFC fighter David Zawada also won. He got a split decision over Daniel Ligocki.

The event aired live on Oktagon.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kryzsztof Jotko def. Kerim Engizek by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:37 – for middleweight title

Gjoni Palokaj def. James Hendin by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Karol Ryšavý def. Deniz Ilbay by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 3:49

Tamerlan Dulatov def. Stefan Končar by submission (armbar). Round 1, 4:46

David Zawada def. Daniel Ligocki by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Zafar Mohsen def. Samuel Bark by unanimous decision

Kamil Oniszczuk def. Marek Bartl by submission (arm triangle). Round 2, 4:32

Tomáš Cigánik def. Maurice Adorf by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 4:11

Altin Zenuni def. Murat Tüysüz by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:44

Patrik Šebek def. Emir-Can Al by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Arian Sadiković def. Jixie Molapo by TKO (punches). Round 2, 0:38 Tibor Balázs

OKTAGON 82 Video Highlights

🚀 Done in ONE!



Krzysztof Jotko 🇵🇱 stops Kerim Engizek by submission in the first round to win the Tipsport Gamechanger tournament.



The Pole is the first to defeat Engizek in over ten years! #OKTAGON82



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/BNbcgkX6zE — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) January 17, 2026

🚀 Young prospect!



Altin Zenuni 🇦🇱 stopped Murat Tüysüz by TKO in the battle of unbeaten lightweight talents.



He is one to keep an eye on in the division! #OKTAGON82



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/wCKK4yrciN — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) January 17, 2026

💥 BOOM!



Arian Sadiković 🇩🇪 secures the second round TKO victory over Jixie Molapo in his promotional debut.



He is in the early days of his transition to MMA from kickboxing #OKTAGON82



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/FDMOROYT1g — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) January 17, 2026