OKTAGON 81 Results: Fleury Spoils Buday’s Homecoming

On Sunday, Dec. 28, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 81, live from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia. The main event saw Martin Buday returning the promotion after a rather unfortunate cut from the UFC (after he beat Marcus Buchecha). Buday went 5-0 in OKTAGON and claimed the heavyweight title here before jumping to the Octagon. For his return fight he was given a chance to reclaim the heavyweight strap in a fight with reigning double champ Will Fleury.

Fleury wouldn’t give Buday a fairy-tale return, though. Instead he would fold the Slovenian with a punch to the temple early in the first round before finishing him with ground and pound.

In the co-main event Zhalgas Zhumagulov defended his flyweight title with a win over fellow former UFC fighter David Dvořák. Zhumagulov put a beating on Dvořák in the third round and send him to his corner wobbled. The ringside doctor didn’t like the look of him on the stool and decided to call things off. This was Zhumagulov’s first title defense in the promotion.

Also on the card, former middleweight champ Patrik Kincl pleased the Prague fans by getting a decision win over Robert Pukač and Veronika Smolkova impressed with a first round stoppage over Marta Sós.

The event aired live on Oktagon.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Will Fleury def. Martin Buday by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:40 – for heavyweight title

Zhalgas Zhumagulov def. David Dvořák by TKO (doctor’s stoppage). Round 3, 5:00 – for flyweight title

Patrik Kincl def. Robert Pukač by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Daniel Škvor def. Patrick Vespaziani by submission (guillotine). Round 2, 3:14

Ondřej Raška def. Pavel Tóth by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 1:19

Mateusz Strzelczyk def. Miloš Petrášek by submission (armbar). Round 2, 1:51

Jonas Mågård def. Elvis Silva by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Veronika Smolkova def. Marta Sós by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:29

Hugo Vach def. Vojtěch Khol by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alex Hutyra def. Viktor Kováč by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 2:52

Ivan Klevets def. Bartlomiej Skowrya by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) Tibor Balázs

OKTAGON 81 Video Highlights

He said it. And he did it. AGAIN!



Will Fleury 🇮🇪 KNOCKED OUT Martin Buday in the first round #OKTAGON81



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/U7JjvUNXir — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) December 28, 2025

🤯 BIG UPSET!



Daniel Škvor 🇨🇿 has a successful heavyweight debut, submitting Patrick Vespaziani #OKTAGON81



Did that ruin your #OKTAGONFantasy draft? ‘DeeDee’ scores ➕4️⃣ points!



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaEp1x | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/pz097wGByw — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) December 28, 2025

👊🏼 Slovakia’s sweetheart is VICIOUS!



Veronika Smolková 🇸🇰 delivers a first round TKO win over Marta Sós.



If she was in your #OKTAGONFantasy draft, she just earned you ➕ 4️⃣ points! #OKTAGON81



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/QuzpQC0Kpw — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) December 28, 2025

🔒 Submission secured!



Alex Hutyra 🇨🇿 gets the first finish of #OKTAGON81 by submitting Viktor Kováč in Prague.



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/eFnjN3KBVF — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) December 28, 2025