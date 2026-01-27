Michael Boapeah Replaces Injured Antonio Plazibat to Face Mory Kromah at GLORY 105

A recent shake-up has changed the landscape for GLORY 105: Last Heavyweight Standing Finals.

GLORY recently announced that Michael Boapeah will replace Antonio Plazibat to face Mory Kromah on Feb. 7, live from the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, after Plazibat was forced to pull out due to an injury. Boapeah was originally scheduled to face Nidal Bchiri in the tournament reserve bout, but he will now officially enter the eight-man, one-night tournamet to crown the new GLORY Heavyweight World Champion.

For Boapeah, the opportunity represents yet another leap in what has been a rapid climb over the past year. A former middleweight title contender, Boapeah moved up to light heavyweight in 2025 and went on a winning streak in that division, which resulted in a tournament victory at GLORY: COLLISION 8, where he defeated Miloš Cvjetićanin in the final. Boapeah now jumps divisions once again, trading size disadvantages for a chance at kickboxing’s most coveted prize. Standing across the ring will be one of GLORY’s rapidly climbing stars.

Kromah has had a meteoric rise since making his own move up from light heavyweight. “The Black Ghost” rattled off four consecutive heavyweight victories, becoming a viral sensation in the process thanks to a string of brutal, highlight-reel finishes. His performances have drawn attention well beyond the kickboxing bubble, earning praise of many stars. Now, with momentum on his side, Kromah enters the tournament as one of the most dangerous contenders.

The Kromah–Boapeah matchup slots into a stacked quarterfinal lineup at the Last Heavyweight Standing Finals, which also features:

Nico “Big Sexy” Pereira Horta vs. Kevin Tariq “Cookie” Osaro

Miloš Cvjetićanin vs. Sofian Laidouni

Anis Bouzid vs. Errol “The Bonecrusher” Zimmerman

GLORY said that a new opponent for Bchiri in the tournament reserve bout will be announced in the coming days.

The GLORY 105: Last Heavyweight Standing Finals preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the main card on Triller TV pay-per-view at 12:30 p.m. ET.