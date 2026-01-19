LFA 224 Results and Video: Harrell Scores Brutal Stoppage, Stays Undefeated

On Friday, January 17, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 224 live from The Mystic Lake Showroom in Prior Lake, Minnesota. The main event was for the vacant LFA heavyweight title. That bout pitted undefeated Russian Arslan Bilalov vs. Matt Adams. The co-main had the undefeated Josiah Harrell meeting Bekmyrza Dosmatov.

In both the main and co-main we saw a referee sitting back and seeing lots of damage being dealt out until the fight ended by other means. In the main event that included Bilalov smashing Adams for almost the entity of the first round before snatching up a rear naked choke.

The Adams fight could have been stopped sooner. The co-main could have been stopped much sooner. In that fight Harrell bloodied Dosmatov and was beating him to a pulp in the third while the referee simply watched on. It took Dosmatov’s corner throwing in the towel to get their fighter some mercy.

Harrell, whose short notice UFC debut with Jack Della Maddalena was spoiled due to a brain condition, is now 11-0. After a performance like this, expect to see him in the Octagon sometime this year.

Also on this card GiGi Canuto scored a submission win over Janiana Silva and Taner Trembley submitted Shaheen Santana.

The event aired live on VICE TV starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Arslan Bilalov def. Matt Adams by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 4:47

Josiah Harrell def. Bekmyrza Dosmatov by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 3, 3:28

GiGi Canuto def. Janaina Silva by submission (rear naked choke). Round 3, 2:38

Taner Trembley def. Shaheen Santana by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 3:32

Canon Swanson def. Jimmy Washington by submission (arm triangle). Round 1, 2:59

Abbas Abasov def. Jose Intriago by TKO (head kick and punches). Round 2, 3:39

Tyree Overton def. Pedro Trujillo by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ezayah Gomez def. Braden Peterson by submission (Americana). Round 1, 1:02

Noah Gasho def. David McKinney by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:27

Mitchell Wilson def. Sedric Richard by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 1, 1:20

McCoy Tekautz def. Hykeem Green by KO (right hook). Round 1, 0:21

Xavier Judge def. Alex Martin by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Cadin Vowels def. Armani Webster by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Daysi Perez def. Jessie Hays by submission (rear naked choke). Round 3, 1:26

LFA 224 Video Highlights