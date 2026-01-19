KSW 114 Results: Parnasse Finishes Marcin Held, Retains Title

On Saturday, October 18, KSW hosted KSW 111, live from Werk Arena in Trinec, Czechia. The event featured a lightweight title in the main event with reigning double-champ Salahdine Parnasse taking on UFC vet Marcin Held. The event also included former GLORY kickboxer Arkadiusz Wrzosek taking on Szymon Bajor.

In the main event Parnasse continued to prove he’s one of the best fighters on the planet not in the UFC. He put an end to his latest title fight in the second round with bunches of punches. Parnasse, who holds the lightweight and featherweight titles at KSW (and once fought for the welterweight title), is still only 28.

In the co-main Wrzosek scored a scary KO knee on Bajor early in the second round. He’s now 7-1 since moving over to MMA. His only loss was due to an Americana from longtime KSW heavyweight champ Phil De Fries.

Wiktoria Czyżewska improved her record to 6-1 after stopping recent UFC fighter Tamires Vidal with a first round body kick.

Also on this card, an exciting match-up between Ibragim Chuzhigaev and Maciej Różański had to be called off after Chuzhigaev accidentally poked Różański in the eye.

The event aired live on KSWTV.com starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Salahdine Parnasse def. Marcin Held by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:35 – for lightweight championship

Arkadiusz Wrzosek def. Szymon Bajor by KO (knee). Round 2, 0:40

Wiktoria Czyżewska def. Tamires Vidal by KO (body kick). Round 1, 4:10

Ibragim Chuzhigaev and Maciej Różański ends in a no contest (eye poke). Round 2, 1:35

Piotr Kacprzak def. Wojciech Kazieczko by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Andi Vrtačić def. Mateusz Gola by KO (head kick). Round 2, 2:39

Amaury Wako def. Viktor Červinský by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Konrad Rusiński def. Henry Fadipe by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)

Iras Khizriev def. Oleksandr Moisa by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

KSW 114 Video Highlights

The man, the myth, the legend: 👑 Salahdine Parnasse! 💪 The undisputed king of Lightweights 🔥



XTB #KSW114 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/SGHCWaU8TN — KSW (@KSW_MMA) January 17, 2026

For those who doubt how nasty that eye poke was… 😬 Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery! We want to see this fight again!



XTB #KSW114 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/wos6hWvnp4 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) January 17, 2026

Wiktoria Czyżewska @chicatoro2004 adds another fantastic KO to her record! And a new nickname is born: The Queen of Radom 👑



XTB #KSW114 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/Zn74HPhka2 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) January 17, 2026

The highlight machine, 🇭🇷 Andi Vrtačić! It's only January and we already have KO of the Year contender 🔥



XTB #KSW114 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/2WCORlrdaX — KSW (@KSW_MMA) January 17, 2026