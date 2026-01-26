KRUSH 184 Results: Seven of Nine Fights End by Knockout

On Sunday, Jan. 25, K-1 Japan Group hosted KRUSH 184, live from Korakuen Hall in Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan. The event featured nine kickboxing bouts.
The event aired live on ABEMA starting at 4 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Kosei Sekiguchi def. Naoya Morimoto by KO/TKO (punch). Round 3, 1:16
Seiya Tanigawa def. Julio Cesar Mori by KO/TKO (three knockdowns). Round 3, 1:27
Ryu Ohira def. Kina Matsutani by KO/TKO (punch). Round 1, 2:50
Toranosuke Higashi def. Masato Arai by KO/TKO (punch). Round 1, 2:52
Yuki Sakamoto def. Jinya Yamaura by KO/TKO (punch). Round 2, 0:58
Narufumi Nishimoto def. Riku Yamamoto by extended round split decision (10-9, 9-10, 10-9)
Keito Okajima def. Naoya by KO/TKO (punch). Round 2, 1:16
Taihei Shimomura def. Kuya Yabuki by unanimous decision (30-29 x 3)
Naoki Inose def. Yuki Kitahara by KO (punches). Round 2, 2:29
