Combat Press MMA Rankings: January 2026

Every month, Combat Press will provide MMA rankings for each weight class from heavyweight to flyweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings, including male and female athletes.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Jon Jones (1) Francis Ngannou (2) Ciryl Gane (3) Tom Aspinall (4) Alexander Volkov (5) Curtis Blaydes (6) Sergei Pavlovich (7) Jailton Almeida (8) Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9) Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Advertisement



Light Heavyweight

Alex Pereira (1) Magomed Ankalaev (2) Jiří Procházka (3) Khalil Rountree Jr. (4) Carlos Ulberg (5) Azamat Murzakanov (6) Corey Anderson (7) Jamahal Hill (8) Jan Błachowicz (9) Aleksandar Rakić (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Middleweight

Khamzat Chimaev (1) Dricus du Plessis (2) Sean Strickland (3) Nassourdine Imavov (4) Israel Adesanya (5) Brendan Allen (6) Reinier de Ridder (7) Robert Whittaker (8) Anthony Hernandez (9) Paulo Costa (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight

Islam Makhachev (1) Jack Della Maddalena (2) Shavkat Rakhmonov (3) Michael Morales (4) Ian Machado Garry (5) Sean Brady (6) Carlos Prates (7) Belal Muhammad (8) Joaquin Buckley (9) Ramazan Kuramagomedov (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Lightweight

Islam Makhachev (1) Ilia Topuria (2) Arman Tsarukyan (3) Charles Oliveira (4) Justin Gaethje (5) Max Holloway (6) Paddy Pimblett (7) Benoît Saint Denis (8) Dan Hooker (9) Michael Chandler (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight

Ilia Topuria (1) Alex Volkanovski (2) Diego Lopes (3) Yair Rodriguez (4) Aljamain Sterling (5) Movsar Evloev (6) Brian Ortega (7) Lerone Murphy (8) Jean Silva (9) Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Bantamweight

Petr Yan (5) Merab Dvalishvili (1) Sean O’Malley (2) Umar Nurmagomedov (3) Cory Sandhagen (4) Deiveson Figueiredo (6) Song Yadong (7) Aiemann Zahabi (9) Mario Bautista (8) Marlon Vera (10)

At UFC 323 on Dec. 6, No. 5 Petr Yan scored a big upset, and unanimous decision victory, over No. 1 Merab Dvalishvili to win the UFC bantamweight title. Also that evening, Payton Talbott scored a unanimous decision win over Henry Cejudo. While neither of them were in the rankings, due to rankings by committee, Cejudo’s loss gave No. 9 Aiemann Zahabi an extra vote, which has him swicthing spots with No. 8 Mario Bautista. Yan captures the top spot with those previously ahead of him each moving down a notch.

Flyweight

Joshua Van (2) Alexandre Pantoja (1) Tatsuro Taira (9) Manel Kape (8) Amir Albazi (5) Brandon Moreno (3) Muhammad Mokaev (6) Brandon Royval (4) Asu Almabayev (10)

December saw some big shake-ups in the flyweight rankings. At UFC 323 on Dec. 6, No. 9 Tatsuro Taira used his fists to hand No. 3 Brandon Moreno a second-round TKO, and, in the main event, No. 1 Alexandre Pantoja suffered a gruesome looking arm injury when he fell to the mat to hand his flyweight title to the youngster No. 2 Joshua Van. A week later, No. 8 Manel Kape defeated No. 4 Brandon Royval by first-round knockout at UFC Vegas 112 on Dec. 13. Van takes the top spot, Taira jumps to No. 3, and Kape climbs to No. 4.

Pound-For-Pound

Islam Makhachev (1) Jon Jones (2) Ilia Topuria (3) Alexander Volkanovksi (4) Max Holloway (5) Jack Della Maddalena (6) Valentina Shevchenko (7) Justin Gaethje (8) Alex Pereira (9) Magomed Ankalaev (10)

No top-10 fighters were in action this month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Any fighter that chooses to switch weight classes will be ranked in their previous weight class until they have competed twice in their new division. Fighters who announce their retirement will remain ranked for a period of six months following their final bout.